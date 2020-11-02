WIAA state girls volleyball: Pairings, times set for all 4 divisions of state tournament

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team has been given one, and possibly two, more opportunities to slay some giants.

The Eagles, making their first WIAA state tournament appearance since 2009, have earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team tournament field.

That means Sauk Prairie (23-5) will open the tournament, set for Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids High School, with a 1 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Sussex Hamilton (16-1).

The winner will play in the Division 1 final against either second-seeded River Falls (12-0) or third-seeded Burlington (15-0).

Sauk Prairie, which has won 13 of its last 14 matches, knocked off both teams from last year's state championship match in regional play. Hartland Arrowhead was ranked second this year and Oconomowoc third before falling to the Eagles.

The Hamilton Chargers have won 11 straight since an Oct. 1 loss to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels that the Chargers avenged in a sectional semifinal. Hamilton's only other state appearance came in 1986.

In Division 2, second-seeded Madison Edgewood (14-1) and third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran (11-5) will meet in a 4 p.m. Saturday state semifinal at Kaukauna High School.