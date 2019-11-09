ASHWAUBENON — Things went a bit out of sync for the McFarland girls volleyball team during the first WIAA state championship match in program history.
As a result, Luxemburg-Casco was able to build a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of the Spartans in the Division 2 state championship match at the Resch Center on Saturday afternoon.
The top-seeded Spartans (37-4) had an attack percentage of only .075, almost tripled by Luxemburg-Casco's .200 mark. And even though McFarland took leads in the final two sets (along with a 1-0 lead in the opener), they couldn't hold off the charging Spartans.
McFarland got 13 kills from Avery Pennekamp and nine from Katie Hildebrandt, along with 25 assists from Lizzy Fortune and 18 assists from Erin Eggers.
Luxemburg-Casco, which won its first state title after taking second in 2017, got 14 kills, 12 digs and 2.5 blocks from Hannah Derenne and 11 kills from Grace Holschuh, along with 39 assists from Bekah Day and 13 digs from Alli Routhieaux.