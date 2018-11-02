On the docket for Friday is a little "Late Night with the Cardinals," live from Milwaukee.
The Middleton boys volleyball team will play in Friday's last quarterfinal match in the WIAA state tournament at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The late start is the result of the Cardinals earning the No. 3 seeding — their best ever — in the eight-team tournament field.
It's Middleton's sixth consecutive trip to the eight-team state tournament.
Middleton, also ranked third in the state coaches' poll, will take on unseeded Kenosha Indian Trail in the quarterfinal round.
The tournament will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 10, with semifinal and championship rounds.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
At Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
(Seedings in parentheses)
Friday’s quarterfinal schedule
(1) Germantown vs. Franklin, 12:30 p.m.
(4) Milwaukee Marquette vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 3 p.m.
(2) Kimberly vs. Brookfield East, 5:30 p.m.
(3) Middleton vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10, semifinals
Friday afternoon winners meet, 10 a.m.
Friday evening winners meet, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10, championship
Semifinal winners meet, 6 p.m.