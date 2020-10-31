WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie punches its ticket to the state volleyball tournament

With its 14th victory in the last 15 matches, the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team went from giant-killers to cardiac kids to bonafide WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers on Saturday night.
The Eagles earned their first state tournament trip since 2009 with a nail-biter of a 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 victory over visiting Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in a sectional final.
Sauk (23-5), which beat last year’s state champion and runner-up (Hartland Arrowhead and Oconomowoc) in regional play, also advanced through the COVID-19 quarantine of the varsity coaching staff, including head coach Amy Schlimgen.
On Saturday, they were unflappable in the face of pressure. The Eagles led the first set 23-17 before the Foxes (14-3) rallied for a 24-24 tie. But a Lutheran serve went out of bounds, and Olivia Breunig than put down a kill to win the set.
Fox Valley went on a 5-2 run late in the second set to take a 25-24 lead, but Sauk won it with a 3-0 run, including a tip kill and service ace from Breunig and a stuff kill from Alexis Klemm.
After the Foxes won the third set, Sauk Prairie led by as many as seven points in the fourth set, watched Lutheran draw within 22-18, then clinched victory with a 3-1 spurt capped by an Aida Shadewald kill.
Shadewald finished with 20 kills, Breunig had 23 assists and Schlimgen totaled 34 digs.
The Eagles will take on Burlington (15-0), River Falls (12-0) or Sussex Hamilton (16-1) in a state semifinal in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday, followed by the final.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2
In Division 2, the visiting Warriors (11-5) broke a 13-13 tie in the final set with an errant Crusaders block and a spike kill, toughing out a 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 victory to earn their first state tournament berth since Lakeside won the championship in 2016.
Payton Kuepers led the Warriors with 22 kills, three blocks, 25 digs and two service aces.
"We have a strong attacking team, and when we can remember to keep attacking, good things happen," coach Jenny Krauklis of Lakeside said. "Payton really pulled through on that for us tonight."
Kaylee Raymond led Lakeside with 41 assists, Kylee Gnabasik had 32 digs and six aces, and Sydney Langille made four blocks.
Lakeside recovered from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine to earn its state berth.
"Our experience this year, by rising above a quarantine, fighting through disappointment and having several five-set matches this season, is what prepared us for this moment," Krauklis said. "We will continue to enjoy the ride together."
Waterloo 3, Kenosha St. Joseph 0
In Division 3, the host Pirates (23-5) earned their fifth state appearance in the last seven years, sweeping to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Lancers (10-3).
University of Illinois recruit Brooke Mosher once again came up big for Waterloo, delivering 19 kills, 15 assists, eight digs, four service aces and four blocks. Sophia Schneider added 13 assists and seven kills, and Joslyn Wolff had 10 kills and 12 digs against the Lancers (10-3).
Boys soccer
Sauk Prairie 3, West Salem 0
The host Eagles (10-2-3) limited the Panthers (5-1-2) to three shots on goal in a dominant victory, earning the program’s fourth WIAA state tournament berth overall and first since Sauk Prairie won the Division 2 championship in 1996.
Junior midfielder Samuel Drescher scored in the 21st minute to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 halftime lead, then closed the scoring with a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Junior forward Quinn Baier scored in the 49th minute, on an assist from senior defender Jade Hilden.
Senior goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt saved all three West Salem shots to lead Sauk Prairie into a Saturday state semifinal at Marshfield High School.
“We’re excited as a group to be able to move on and to represent the Sauk Prairie community at the state level,” Eagles coach Drew Kornish said. “At the same time, I feel a bit like this whole season has been really just an exciting season. Every game that we get to play is just an awesome opportunity for us.
"So maybe that euphoric feeling of making it to the state tournament isn’t quite there for us, just because the whole season’s just been this big high of ‘we get to be out here.’ It’s been a while since kids have been able to do that, so we’re taking advantage of it.”
Racine Prairie 4, Lake Mills 0
The L-Cats (9-4-1) were unable to gain revenge for last year’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal loss to the Hawks (14-2-1), ranked No. 1 in the division entering the game.
Prairie beat Lake Mills at state last year, 8-0. This time, though Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the second minute on a goal by Cameron McPhee, the action was much more tense until Daniel Dreifuerst converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Dreifuerst added a breakaway goal at 83:37 and completed a hat trick at 88:01.
Lake Mills senior John Wilke was held scoreless, ending his high school career with 109 goals, 13th-best in state history.
"It's hard," L-Cats coach Tony Cooke said. "We lost to Prairie last year at state, three years ago before state (in a sectional semifinal) and now we've lost to them again. "It's hard. It took a lot of effort to get here.
"I just wish the ball would have broken a different way a couple times, but it didn't. That's the way the ball bounces, and it just didn't go our way."
