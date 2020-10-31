 Skip to main content
WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie punches its ticket to the state volleyball tournament
PREP SPORTS

WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie punches its ticket to the state volleyball tournament

Quinn Baier

Sauk Prairie's Misael Dominguez (18) looks on as Quinn Baier (middle) scores a goal in front of West Salem's Max Goetz (left) in the 49th minute of the Eagles' 3-0 victory on Saturday evening in a Division 2 sectional championship match at Sauk Prairie High School.

 Dan Larson

With its 14th victory in the last 15 matches, the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team went from giant-killers to cardiac kids to bonafide WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers on Saturday night.

The Eagles earned their first state tournament trip since 2009 with a nail-biter of a 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 victory over visiting Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in a sectional final.

Sauk (23-5), which beat last year’s state champion and runner-up (Hartland Arrowhead and Oconomowoc) in regional play, also advanced through the COVID-19 quarantine of the varsity coaching staff, including head coach Amy Schlimgen.

On Saturday, they were unflappable in the face of pressure. The Eagles led the first set 23-17 before the Foxes (14-3) rallied for a 24-24 tie. But a Lutheran serve went out of bounds, and Olivia Breunig than put down a kill to win the set.

Fox Valley went on a 5-2 run late in the second set to take a 25-24 lead, but Sauk won it with a 3-0 run, including a tip kill and service ace from Breunig and a stuff kill from Alexis Klemm.

After the Foxes won the third set, Sauk Prairie led by as many as seven points in the fourth set, watched Lutheran draw within 22-18, then clinched victory with a 3-1 spurt capped by an Aida Shadewald kill.

Shadewald finished with 20 kills, Breunig had 23 assists and Schlimgen totaled 34 digs.

The Eagles will take on Burlington (15-0), River Falls (12-0) or Sussex Hamilton (16-1) in a state semifinal in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday, followed by the final.

Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2

In Division 2, the visiting Warriors (11-5) broke a 13-13 tie in the final set with an errant Crusaders block and a spike kill, toughing out a 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 victory to earn their first state tournament berth since Lakeside won the championship in 2016.

Payton Kuepers led the Warriors with 22 kills, three blocks, 25 digs and two service aces.

"We have a strong attacking team, and when we can remember to keep attacking, good things happen," coach Jenny Krauklis of Lakeside said. "Payton really pulled through on that for us tonight."

Kaylee Raymond led Lakeside with 41 assists, Kylee Gnabasik had 32 digs and six aces, and Sydney Langille made four blocks.

Lakeside recovered from a two-week COVID-19 quarantine to earn its state berth.

"Our experience this year, by rising above a quarantine, fighting through disappointment and having several five-set matches this season, is what prepared us for this moment," Krauklis said. "We will continue to enjoy the ride together."

Waterloo 3, Kenosha St. Joseph 0

In Division 3, the host Pirates (23-5) earned their fifth state appearance in the last seven years, sweeping to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Lancers (10-3).

University of Illinois recruit Brooke Mosher once again came up big for Waterloo, delivering 19 kills, 15 assists, eight digs, four service aces and four blocks. Sophia Schneider added 13 assists and seven kills, and Joslyn Wolff had 10 kills and 12 digs against the Lancers (10-3).

Boys soccer

Sauk Prairie 3, West Salem 0

The host Eagles (10-2-3) limited the Panthers (5-1-2) to three shots on goal in a dominant victory, earning the program’s fourth WIAA state tournament berth overall and first since Sauk Prairie won the Division 2 championship in 1996.

Junior midfielder Samuel Drescher scored in the 21st minute to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 halftime lead, then closed the scoring with a penalty kick in the 79th minute. Junior forward Quinn Baier scored in the 49th minute, on an assist from senior defender Jade Hilden.

Senior goalkeeper Luke Baumgardt saved all three West Salem shots to lead Sauk Prairie into a Saturday state semifinal at Marshfield High School.

“We’re excited as a group to be able to move on and to represent the Sauk Prairie community at the state level,” Eagles coach Drew Kornish said. “At the same time, I feel a bit like this whole season has been really just an exciting season. Every game that we get to play is just an awesome opportunity for us.

"So maybe that euphoric feeling of making it to the state tournament isn’t quite there for us, just because the whole season’s just been this big high of ‘we get to be out here.’ It’s been a while since kids have been able to do that, so we’re taking advantage of it.”

Racine Prairie 4, Lake Mills 0

The L-Cats (9-4-1) were unable to gain revenge for last year’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal loss to the Hawks (14-2-1), ranked No. 1 in the division entering the game.

Prairie beat Lake Mills at state last year, 8-0. This time, though Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the second minute on a goal by Cameron McPhee, the action was much more tense until Daniel Dreifuerst converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Dreifuerst added a breakaway goal at 83:37 and completed a hat trick at 88:01.

Lake Mills senior John Wilke was held scoreless, ending his high school career with 109 goals, 13th-best in state history.

"It's hard," L-Cats coach Tony Cooke said. "We lost to Prairie last year at state, three years ago before state (in a sectional semifinal) and now we've lost to them again. "It's hard. It took a lot of effort to get here.

"I just wish the ball would have broken a different way a couple times, but it didn't. That's the way the ball bounces, and it just didn't go our way."

WIAA SOCCER, VOLLEYBALL | SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 2

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, WEST SALEM 0

West Salem*0*0*—*0

Sauk Prairie*1*2*—*3

First half: Drescher, 20:26. Second half: Baier (Hilden), 48:18; Drescher (pk), 78:26.

Shots: WS 3; SP 11. Saves: WS (Leren) 9; SP (Baumgardt) 3.

Records: Sauk Prairie 10-2-3; West Salem 5-1-2.

DIVISION 3

RACINE PRAIRIE 4, LAKE MILLS 0

Lake Mills*0*0*—*0

Racine Prairie*1*3*—*4

First half: McPhee, 2:00. Second half: Dreifuerst (pk), 74:28; Dreifuerst, 83:37; Dreifuerst, 88:01.

Records: Lake Mills 9-4-1; Racine Prairie 14-2-1.

Saturday’s statewide scores

DIVISION 1

Hudson 1, Wausau West 0

Hartland Arrowhead 1, Hortonville 0

Elkhorn 6, Muskego 0

Milwaukee Marquette 4, Whitefish Bay 3 (OT)

DIVISION 2

Medford 0, Rice Lake 0; Medford won shootout, 6-5

Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 3, Seymour 1

Delavan-Darien 1, Grafton 0

DIVISION 3

University School of Milwaukee 2, Oostburg 0

Arcadia 4, Marshfield Columbus 1

St. Lawrence Seminary 5, Neenah St. Mary 1

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Nov. 7

(Note: State qualifiers will be re-seeded to set pairings; times TBA)

DIVISION 1

At Mukwonago HS

Qualifiers: Hudson (11-0); Hartland Arrowhead (10-2-1); Elkhorn (13-0-0); Milwaukee Marquette (11-0-2).

DIVISION 2

At Marshfield HS

Qualifiers: Sauk Prairie (10-2-3); Delavan-Darien (11-2-0), Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0); Medford (11-3-0)

DIVISION 3

At Kewaskum HS

Qualifiers: Arcadia (8-2-0); Racine Prairie (14-2-1); St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2); University School of Milwaukee (11-0-0).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s area summaries

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

SAUK PRAIRIE 3,

APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 1

Fox Valley Lutheran*24*25*25*19

Sauk Prairie*26*27*20*25

APPLETON FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Patchett 14; Assists: Malcowski 37; Aces: Benter 4; Digs: Schmitz 32; Blocks: Seidt 2.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 20; Assists: Breunig 23; Aces: Breunig 3.; Digs: Schlimgen 34; Blocks: Paukner 4.

Records: Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 14-3; Sauk Prairie 23-5.

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, PLATTEVILLE 0

Platteville*13*9*12

Madison Edgewood*25*25*25

PLATTEVILLE (leaders) — Kills: Digman 8. Assists: Fields 15. Aces: Digman 2. Digs: Fields 9. Blocks: Fields 2.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Ring 10. Assists: Foti 20. Aces: Ring 7. Digs: Hazelett 12. Blocks: Barth 6. At Lake Mills.

Records: Platteville 13-2; Madison Edgewood 14-1.

Sectional 4

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 2,

Lakeside Lutheran*25*24*25*17*15

Waukesha Catholic Memorial*19*26*23*25*13

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Kuepers 22, DeNoyer 10; Assists: Raymond 41; Aces: Gnabasik 6, Krieser 2, Kuepers 2; Digs: Gnabasik 32, Kuepers 25; Blocks: Langille 4, Shadoski 3, DeNoyer 3, Kuepers 3.

Records: Lakeside Lutheran 11-5; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 17-7.

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

WATERLOO 3, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0

Kenosha St. Joseph*17*19*23

Waterloo*25*25*25

WATERLOO — Kills: Mosher 19, Wolff 10, Schneider 7; Assists: Mosher 15, Schneider 13; Aces: Mosher 4, Riege 1, Duessler 1; Digs: Riege 22, Wolff 12, Mosher 8; Blocks: Gier 5, Mosher 4.

Records: Kenosha St. Joseph 10-3; Waterloo 23-5.

Saturday’s statewide results

DIVISION 1

River Falls def. Merrill, 25-19, 25-7, 25-15

Burlington def. Muskego, 25-16, 27-25, 25-17

Sussex Hamilton def. Brookfield Central, 25-18, 25-11, 24-26, 25-21

DIVISION 2

St. Croix Falls def. Mosinee, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23

Luxemburg-Casco def. Oconto, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20

DIVISION 3

Fall Creek def. Grantsburg, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16

Osseo-Fairchild def. Cochrane-Fountain City, 25-21, 26-24, 25-9

Howards Grove def. Wabeno/Laona, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16

DIVISION 4

Chippewa Falls McDonell def. Turtle Lake, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Prentice def. Three Lakes, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12

Eau Claire Immanuel def. Black Hawk, 25-13, 25-23, 17-25, 10-25, 15-13

Burlington Catholic Central def. Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Nov. 7

(Note: State qualifiers will be re-seeded to set pairings; times TBA)

DIVISION 1

At Wisconsin Rapids HS

Qualifiers: Sauk Prairie (23-5); Burlington (15-0); River Falls (12-0); Sussex Hamilton (16-1)

DIVISION 2

At Kaukauna HS

Qualifiers: Lakeside Lutheran (11-5); Madison Edgewood (14-1); Luxemburg-Casco (13-0); St. Croix Falls (9-0)

DIVISION 3

At Wausau West HS

Qualifiers: Waterloo (23-5); Fall Creek (16-2); Howards Grove (19-1); Osseo-Fairchild (8-5).

DIVISION 4

At Little Chute HS

Qualifiers: Burlington Catholic Central (20-0); Chippewa Falls McDonell (20-1); Eau Claire Immanuel (16-0); Prentice (10-4)

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s statewide scores

WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS

Hartland Arrowhead def. Germantown, 26-24, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21

Wales Kettle Moraine def. Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

Westosha Central def. Kenosha Indian Trail, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21

Muskego def. Franklin, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19

Milwaukee Marquette def. Wauwatosa East, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15

New Berlin Eisenhower/West def. Brookfield Central, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Nov. 7

Burlington High School

(Note: Pairings determined after seeding meeting)

Qualifiers: Hartland Arrowhead, Milwaukee Marquette, Muskego, New Berlin Eisenhower/West, Wales Kettle Moraine, Westosha Central

Quarterfinals: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Semifinals: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Championship: 8 p.m.

