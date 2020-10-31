WIAA sectional roundup: Sauk Prairie punches its ticket to the state volleyball tournament

“We’re excited as a group to be able to move on and to represent the Sauk Prairie community at the state level,” Eagles coach Drew Kornish said. “At the same time, I feel a bit like this whole season has been really just an exciting season. Every game that we get to play is just an awesome opportunity for us.

"So maybe that euphoric feeling of making it to the state tournament isn’t quite there for us, just because the whole season’s just been this big high of ‘we get to be out here.’ It’s been a while since kids have been able to do that, so we’re taking advantage of it.”

Racine Prairie 4, Lake Mills 0

The L-Cats (9-4-1) were unable to gain revenge for last year’s WIAA Division 3 state semifinal loss to the Hawks (14-2-1), ranked No. 1 in the division entering the game.

Prairie beat Lake Mills at state last year, 8-0. This time, though Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the second minute on a goal by Cameron McPhee, the action was much more tense until Daniel Dreifuerst converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute. Dreifuerst added a breakaway goal at 83:37 and completed a hat trick at 88:01.

Lake Mills senior John Wilke was held scoreless, ending his high school career with 109 goals, 13th-best in state history.