K.J. McNabb led all players with nine kills as the top-seeded Sun Prairie girls volleyball team scored a 25-20, 25-15, 25-8 victory over Madison Memorial on Saturday to earn a berth in a sectional semifinal on Thursday.
Sun Prairie setter Josie Halbleib led all players with five aces and 14 assists in the sweep.
The Cardinals will play host to Holmen in a 5 p.m. match Thursday in Tomah. The winner advances to the sectional final in Waunakee on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Holmen 3, Middleton 1
The host Vikings held off the Cardinals 25-19, 25-12, 17-25, 25-21. Lily Welti led the way for the Cardinals with nine kills and 16 digs, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings got 18 kills from Kenzie Winker.
Verona 3, DeForest 1
Amelia Hust recorded 24 digs and three aces to lead the third-seeded Wildcats to a 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 home victory over the Norskies. Emma Frahm added 18 assists and three aces for Verona. DeForest’s Sophee Mink had 13 kills and five blocks.
Verona will meet Waunakee at 7 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal in Tomah.
Waunakee 3, Baraboo 0
The second-seeded Warriors rolled to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-14 victory over the visiting Thunderbirds. Kiana Schmitt finished with 13 kills for the Warriors, who also got 19 assists from Summer Schwenn and 10 digs from Sarah Malone. Baraboo’s Jordan Buelow finished with 11 assists.
Burlington 3,
Monona Grove 0
The first-seeded Demons took a 25-19, 25-11, 25-7 victory over the visiting Silver Eagles. Burlington will play host to Milton in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oregon.
Milton 3, Janesville Craig 1
The fourth-seeded Red Hawks pulled out a 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17 victory over the fifth-seeded Cougars.
Oregon 3, Union Grove 0
The visiting Panthers, seeded sixth in the sectional, swept the third-seeded Panthers 26-24, 25-19, 25-15, and will meet second-seeded Westosha Central in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oregon.
Division 2
McFarland 3,
Mount Horeb 2
The top-seeded Spartans took a 25-19, 25-20, 7-25, 17-25, 25-9 home victory over the Vikings. Leading for McFarland was Elise Goetzinger with 24 kills and three blocks. Lena LaFleur contributed 41 assists and Ashley Lange finished with 27 digs.
The Spartans will meet second-seeded Edgewood in a sectional semifinal on Thursday at River Valley.
Madison Edgewood 3. Platteville 2
Natalie Ring had two kills and a block for the Crusaders’ last three points to secure a 18-25, 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 20-18 comeback victory over the Hillmen. Ring finished with 27 kills, Caroline Craig had 63 assists and Caroline McNeil had 25 digs for Edgewood.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Lake Mills 2
The second-seeded Warriors earned a 25-14, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 victory at home over their crosstown rival L-Cats. Payton Kuepers had 13 kills and four blocks and Kylee Gnabasik finished with 26 digs and four aces for Lakeside Lutheran, which will meet East Troy in a Thursday sectional semifinal at Whitewater.
Lake Mills’ Calla Borchert had 15 kills, five blocks and two aces.
East Troy 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0
The top-seeded Trojans swept to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over the visiting Phoenix. Bina Scuric had 18 kills and three blocks to lead the Trojans. Emily Wendt added 37 assists and Katie Winkler had 14 digs.
Division 3
Cuba City 3,
Belleville 2
The host Cubans, seeded second, rallied from the brink of elimination to earn a 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-5 victory over the third-seeded Wildcats. Rachel Heittola posted 15 kills for the Wildcats, but the Cubans won the final three sets as Brinley Wood produced a match-high 22 kills.
The Cubans will meet Wisconsin Heights in a sectional semifinal at Mineral Point on Thursday.
Waterloo 3, Markesan 0
The second-seeded Pirates took a 25-23, 25-19, 26-24 victory over the visiting Hornets. Leading for Waterloo was Brooke Mosher, who had 22 kills, 21 digs, 14 assists, two blocks and four aces. Markesan’s Alexandra Dornfeld finished with 15 kills, nine digs and three aces.
Waterloo will meet Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in a sectional final on Thursday at Dodgeland High School.