The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team kept on rolling on Saturday — all the way to Green Bay.
With K.J. McNabb delivering 14 kills and four aces, coach T.J. Rantala’s Cardinals swept host Waunakee 26-24, 25-18, 25-20 in a WIAA sectional final.
The victory gives eighth-ranked Sun Prairie its fourth WIAA Division 1 state tournament trip since 2012, and its first since 2016. The Cardinals advanced to the semifinal round in two of their previous three visits.
Also for Sun Prairie, Mia Lubahn and Josie Halbleib contributed 16 assists.
For 10th-ranked Waunakee, Sarah Malone recorded 20 digs and two aces.
Oconomowoc 3, Watertown 2
The sixth-ranked Raccoons pulled out a 15-13 victory in the fifth set to oust the fourth-ranked Goslings, giving Oconomowoc a return state appearance and its third trip in the past four years with a 26-24, 18-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13 victory. The match was held at Hartford High School.
Division 2
East Troy 3,
McFarland 0
In a battle of Rock Valley Conference foes, the Trojans swept the Spartans by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 to earn their fourth state trip. The match was held at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha.
The Trojans won the 2013 state championship and earned runner-up honors in 2015.
Division 3
Lake Country Lutheran 3, Cuba City 2
The Cubans were denied their 12th state tournament trip and first since 2012, as the Hartland-based Lightning battled to a 25-10, 19-25, 18-25, 27-25, 15-10 victory at Wisconsin Heights High School.