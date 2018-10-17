The Mount Horeb girls volleyball team opened WIAA Division 2 postseason play with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 sweep over visiting Dodgeville in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday night.
Lena Le Fleur had three aces and 24 assists to lead the host Vikings.
Olivia Argall had 12 digs for Dodgeville.
Wisconsin Dells 3,
Sauk Prairie 2
The host Chiefs won the first set 25-18 but allowed the Eagles to take a 2-1 lead with 25-20, 25-12 victories. Wisconsin Dells won the fourth set 26-24 and locked up the victory with a 15-7 win in the fifth set.
River Valley 3, Portage 0
Emily Briehl had two aces and 18 digs to carry the Blackhawks past the Warriors 25-13, 25-16, 25-18. Katelyn Belleau had eight assists, nine digs and an ace for Portage.
Platteville 3, Lodi 0
M.J. Stephens recorded 12 digs and three aces for the Hillman in their 25-6, 25-9, 25-21 home victory over the Blue Devils.
Richland Center 3,
Monroe 0
Katie Schmitz had 14 kills for the Hornets to lead a 25-13, 25-21, 25-12 home victory over the Cheesemakers. Lily Frehner had three digs and 17 assists for Monroe.
Madison Edgewood 3,
Adams-Friendship 0
Annabel Lewis produced 11 digs and three aces for the Crusaders in a 25-7, 25-20, 25-15 victory over the visiting Green Devils. Brooke Livingston had four kills and four digs for Adams-Friendship.
Whitewater 3, Columbus 1
Catherine Yang recorded 34 assists to lead the Whippets past the visiting Cardinals 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22. Hannah Fox of Columbus had 23 digs and three aces.
Jefferson 3, Lomira 0
The Eagles took a 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 victory at home.
Watertown Luther Prep 3,
Delavan-Darien 0
Andrea Bortulin had six aces, nine kills and 11 assists for the Phoenix to lead a 25-10, 25-23, 25-11 victory over the Comets.
Lake Mills 3,
Beloit Turner 0
Grace Schopf recorded eight kills and 14 digs to lead the host L-Cats to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 victory over the Trojans. Sydney Lewellin also recorded 24 assists for Lake Mills.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 0
The third-ranked Warriors rode seven kills, four aces and two blocks from Payton Kuepers to a 25-19, 25-9, 25-9 victory over the visiting Blue Devils.
Division 3
Williams Bay 3,
Cambridge 0
Kayla Witliff had 13 kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 victory over the visiting Blue Jays in the Wisconsin Heights sectional. Autumn Hausz recorded 12 digs for Cambridge.
Mineral Point 3,
Orfordville Parkview 1
The Pointers battled to a 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17 victory at home.
Belleville 3, New Glarus 0
Erin Kittleson recorded 23 assists and two aces to lead the host Wildcats to a 25-9, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Glarner Knights. Belleville’s Jade Halvensleben finished with 12 kills and four digs. Lily Himmelmann had six digs, five kills and three blocks for New Glarus.
Fennimore 3, Deerfield 1
Alexis Adkins delivered 16 kills as the host Golden Eagles took a 20-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Demons. Deerfield’s Maria Higgins finished with five kills, 15 digs and two assists.
Marshall 3, Horicon 0
The Cardinals advanced with a 25-14, 25-8, 25-14 victory over the Marshmen.
Necedah 3, Pardeeville 0
The South Central Conference’s Cardinals eliminated the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
Poynette 3,
Palmyra-Eagle 2
The Pumas recovered after a slow start and advanced with a 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 16-14 victory over the Panthers. Molly Anderson led the Pumas with 21 kills and nine blocks. For Palmyra-Eagle, Blair Webber had 50 assists.
Waterloo 3, Montello 0
Joslyn Wolff led with 10 kills, 14 digs and 7 aces as the No. 5 Pirates downed the Hilltoppers 25-7, 25-12, 26-14 at home.
Division 4
Argyle 3, Barneveld 0
Macy Doescher had five kills and two blocks in the Golden Eagles’ 25-23, 25-10, 25-15 loss to the Orioles.
Rio 3,
Madison Abundant Life 1
Jordyn Hutzler led the Vikings with 22 kills, 19 digs and four aces in their 25-11, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23 victory over the visiting Challengers.
Burlington Catholic
Central 3,
Madison Country Day 0
Grace Antlfinger had 15 aces and 14 digs for the third-ranked Lady Hilltoppers in a 25-3, 25-7, 25-4 blowout of the Prairie Hawks.