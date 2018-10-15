When the WIAA girls volleyball playoffs kick off with regional tournaments on Tuesday night, one team will be taking the courts with a British accent.
The whole thing started at practice a few weeks ago for Mount Horeb. Junior Elise Goetzinger implemented the international intonation to keep her teammates loose and laughing, and it didn’t take long to stick with the whole team.
“She does some strange things like that sometimes,” head coach Kurt Owen said. “She can be a goofy kid. She likes to joke around and have fun.”
Goetzinger’s accent might need some work — Owen said it tends to drift toward Australian — but she more than makes up for it with her play on the court.
The 6-foot, 4-inch middle blocker is the driving force on a 21-10 Vikings team that earned a No. 5 seeding in their Division 2 sectional bracket. Mount Horeb plays host to No. 12 Dodgeville in the first round on Tuesday.
Goetzinger has been making her presence felt long before the vocal antics. She set a school record with 439 kills in her first year on varsity as a sophomore, and she could break her own record this season with another deep playoff run.
Her breakout 2017 season earned the attention of college programs, and she committed to the University of Kentucky last March.
She has taken a massive leap from playing on the junior varsity as a freshman.
“She just didn’t have the volleyball skills at the time, but then she joined a club team that next summer,” Owen said. “When she came in the following year, you could just tell that the improvements she made within a year were incredible. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player make the kind of improvements she made from one year to the next.”
Goetzinger started playing for Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club before her sophomore year, and three nights a week of three-hour round trips to Menomonee Falls made all the difference in the world.
“I’ve definitely improved my court awareness, not taking balls that aren’t mine and letting the flow of the court work together as it should,” Goetzinger said. “I can still get better at shot selection and improving my volleyball IQ with what part of the court is open and where I can hit it.”
As she progressed on the court, she matured off of it. She’s had her height since eighth grade, but early on, she struggled to find her role with the team.
Humor always has been her weapon of choice for connecting with friends and teammates, though she knows a British accent isn’t the right call for every situation.
“I love to have fun in whatever I’m doing,” Goetzinger said. “I think sometimes I try to joke around a little too much, and maybe my coaches want to see me be a little more serious sometimes.”
When she’s locked in on the court, she’s as competitive as they come. But she always stays grounded in her own goofy way, and she knows she can always get better.
As she transitioned from class clown to head of the class, she’s taken it upon herself to set the tone for her teammates.
“I try to make practice more fun for the girls who aren’t having a good day, or maybe don’t want to be there at that time,” Goetzinger said.
“I feel like there’s nothing that humor can’t fix, so if you’re having a bad game, you might as well just laugh it off, because you can only improve.”