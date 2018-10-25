Surviving a battle that went the full five sets Thursday night, the McFarland girls volleyball team advanced to within one victory of its first WIAA state tournament berth since 1982.
The Spartans pulled out a 19-25, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 victory over Madison Edgewood in a Division 2 sectional semifinal at River Valley High School.
McFarland, seeking what would be the second state berth in school history, must visit second-ranked East Troy — a fellow Rock Valley Conference member — in a sectional final at 7 p.m. Saturday for a spot in next weekend’s state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
McFarland’s Ashley East finished with 17 kills and five blocks. Edgewood’s Caroline Craig had 51 assists.
East Troy 3,
Lakeside Lutheran 0
The Trojans took a 33-31, 25-19, 25-23 victory over the Warriors at River Valley. Lakeside’s Grace Westrate had 17 assists and three blocks.
Division 1
Westosha Central 3, Oregon 0
Senior Sierra Lee led the Falcons with 15 kills and 11 digs in a 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 victory against the host Panthers. Kennedy Muff contributed 27 assists and two blocks.
Watertown 3, Slinger 0
The fourth-ranked Goslings posted a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the Owls in Beaver Dam, getting 36 assists, 10 digs and one block from Isabelle Schauer. The Goslings will travel to Manitowoc on Saturday to meet sixth-ranked Oconomowoc in a 7 p.m. sectional final.
Burlington 3, Milton 0
Coley Haggard led the Demons with 13 kills and Kaley Blake added 33 assists in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory against the Red Hawks in Oregon.
Division 3
Cuba City 3, Wisconsin Heights 2
Brinley Wood produced 20 kills and four assists as the eighth-ranked Cubans took a 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 12-25, 15-12 victory over the Vanguards in Mineral Point. For Heights, Ashley Adler had 25 digs and 18 kills.
Lake Country Lutheran 3,
Waterloo 0
The fourth-ranked Lightning earned a 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 victory over the fifth-ranked Pirates at Dodgeland High School, costing Waterloo a shot at a return state trip. Lake Country’s Alayna Ritter notched 30 assists.