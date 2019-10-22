The first four sets were a back-and-forth battle Tuesday night, but the fifth set belonged to Lodi.
The visiting Blue Devils won the decisive fifth set 15-3 to pull off a 3-2 victory over Richland Center in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal as part of the East Troy sectional.
The Blue Devils won 25-18, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-3.
Lodi’s Jaden Kolinski had 41 assists and Amanda Miller and Dylan Harrington produced 27 digs apiece. Morgan McNeil and Kaitlyn Sharkey had 14 and 10 kills, respectively, for Lodi.
River Valley 3, Monroe 0
Cassi Gersbach had six kills and three blocks and Lily Frehner had 16 assists, but the Cheesemakers lost in straight sets to the host Blackhawks 25-13 25-18 25-9. Kylie Hoffman had 19 assists, two blocks and two aces for River Valley.
Mount Horeb 3,
Wisconsin Dells 0
Maddy Mason led all players with 13 kills, 1.5 blocks and 13 assists to lead the host Vikings to a sweep of the Chiefs. Elise Goetzinger, Lexi Weier and Abby Steinhauer paced Mount Horeb with three aces apiece. Three players led Wisconsin Dells with two kills each.
Madison Edgewood 3, Evansville 0
The Crusaders swept past the Blue Devils 25-15, 25-6, 25-6 as Ella Foti had 17 assists, Natalie Ring had 10 kills and Annabel Lewis had 10 digs.
Sauk Prairie 3, Portage 0
Aida Shadewald delivered 16 kills and two blocks, Olivia Breunig had 13 kills and 12 assists, and the Eagles rolled to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 victory against the visiting Warriors.
Breunig, Ainsley Apel and Jenna Pistono each had a pair of aces for Sauk Prairie, which won a postseason match for the first time since 2014. McKena Yelk led Portage with 10 kills and a block.
Edgerton 3,
Campbellsport 2
The Crimson Tide won the fifth set 15-7 to pull out the victory over the visiting Cougars. Kate Fox Gunderson had 36 assists and three service aces, Carly Rebman had 23 kills and Shannon Rusch had 24 digs for the winners.
Jefferson 3,
Columbus 0
Taylor Raley and Hannah Fox had 12 and 11 digs, respectively, but the Cardinals came up short and lost to the host Eagles 25-18 25-18 25-15 in the East Troy sectional. Cassidy Spies had 16 kills and four aces for Jefferson.
Lake Mills 3,
Beloit Turner 0
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin scored 43 assists and three aces as the L-Cats (25-5), 10th-ranked in Division 2, dominated the Trojans. Grace Schopf had 13 kills and Tatum Riggleman had 25 digs for the winners.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Mayville 1
Abby Winkel had 11 kills, Grace Kieselhorst had 18 assists and Naomi Bridgeman had 11 digs as the host Phoenix (20-13) beat the Cardinals 25-20, 18-25, 25-15, 25-13.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Clinton 0
Karli Johnson had 31 assists and five aces and the Warriors, ranked second in the Division 2 state coaches’ poll, collected a three-set home victory against the Cougars. Ella Collins paced Lakeside Lutheran with 13 kills, and Kylee Gnabasik had 15 digs.
Division 3
New Glarus 3, Deerfield 2
Lily Himmelman had 11 kills and Grace Nommensen posted 27 assists as the Glarner Knights rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to stop the host Demons in the Dodgeland sectional 25-20, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-4.
Ellie Eichelkraut had four aces and Lola Gillaspie delivered four blocks for New Glarus. Maria Higgins recorded her 1,000th career dig for Deerfield, one of her 24 in the match, part of the Dodgeland sectional.
Belleville 3, Lancaster 0
The host Wildcats took a 25-13, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Flying Arrows.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Cambridge 0
Ashlee Adler had a double-double with 10 blocks and 15 digs and had a pair of aces to propel the Vanguards to a comfortable sweep of the visiting Blue Jays. Setter Jada Wood had 18 assists for Wisconsin Heights.
Marshall 3, Pardeeville 0
Skyla Michalak had 30 assists, Kiana Hellenbrand had 17 kills and Aubrie Kappes had 10 digs and five aces as the host Cardinals swept the Bulldogs 25-15, 25-14, 25-13.
Poynette 3, Horicon 0
Jessica Bruchs had 27 assists and four aces and Molly Anderson had nine kills and four blocks as the host Pumas swept the Marshmen 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
Division 4
Madison Abundant Life 3, Rio 2
Emma Manke served an ace on match point to hand the Challengers the fifth set and a 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 16-25, 16-14 victory against the host Vikings in the Waupun Central sectional. Manke lead Abundant Life with 16 kills and a block and Alexis Okas had 24 assists.
Fall River 3,
Madison Country Day 0
Sonia Miller produced 18 digs but the Prairie Hawks lost in straight sets to the host Pirates 25-2, 25-7, 25-11. Taryn Schwartz had 22 assists for the winners.