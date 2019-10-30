WIAA GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s statewide schedule

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

At Verona: Waunakee vs. DeForest, 5 p.m.; Sun Prairie vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

West Bend East sectional

At Fond du Lac: West Bend West vs. Oconomowoc, 5 p.m.; Manitowoc vs. Watertown, 7 p.m.

Elkhorn sectional

At Burlington: Burlington vs. Fort Atkinson, 5 p.m.; Janesville Parker vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Wausau West sectional

At New Richmond: Hudson vs. River Falls, 5 p.m.; Wausau West vs. Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.

Green Bay Preble sectional

At Appleton North: Kaukauna vs. Appleton North, 5 p.m.; Bay Port vs. Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Cedarburg sectional

At Sussex Hamilton: Hartland Arrowhead vs. Sussex Hamilton, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. Brookfield Central, 7 p.m.

Waterford sectional

At Racine Case: Muskego at Union Grove, 5 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Greendale, 7 p.m.

Waukesha South sectional

At Mukwonago: Waukesha West at Wales Kettle Moraine, 5 p.m.; Mukwonago vs. Pewaukee, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

East Troy sectional

McFarland at Platteville, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Lutheran sectional

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Wisconsin Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Hales Corners Whitnall at Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Mosinee sectional

Bloomer at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Eagle River Northland Pines at Mosinee, 7 p.m.

Little Chute sectional

Green Bay Notre Dame at Luxemburg-Casco, 7 p.m.

Little Chute at Appleton Xavier, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Dodgeland sectional

River Ridge at Brodhead, 7 p.m.

Laconia at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Kohler sectional

Oostburg at Howards Grove, 7 p.m.

Kenosha St. Joseph at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 7 p.m.

Colfax sectional

Grantsburg at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire Regis at La Crosse Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Neenah St. Mary sectional

Stratford at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes at Oconto, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Waupun Central Wis. Christian sectional

Black Hawk at Burlington Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Gibraltar at Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence, 7 p.m.

Richland Center sectional

Royall at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

Seneca at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls McDonell sectional

Washburn at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls McDonell at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Suring sectional

Wabeno/Laona at Gresham, 7 p.m.

Wausau Newman at Marshfield Columbus, 7 p.m.