Last year, the Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team watched its season end in a competitive, three-set sectional loss to eventual WIAA Division 2 state champion East Troy.
Fast forward to Thursday, and the Warriors face a nearly identical challenge. The Warriors, ranked second in the latest state coaches' poll, must take on No. 1-ranked Lake Country Lutheran of Hartland in a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal.
The winner advances to a Saturday sectional final at East Troy, against either Platteville or McFarland. The sectional champ will earn a semifinal berth in the Division 2 state tournament, playing next on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Warriors coach Jenny Krauklis sees a confidence in her team, but she thinks it could be their focus on fundamentals that could make the difference in their upcoming showdown.
“As in any volleyball game, it will be important for us to stay mentally sound,” Krauklis said. “We need to stay mentally confident, brush off any errors or good plays from LCL, and make sure we are staying aggressive.”
Krauklis is in her eighth season at Lakeside, leading the Warriors to a consistent level of success. With an overall record of 262-71, Krauklis has guided the Warriors to seven Capitol North Conference championships, five WIAA regional championships, two sectional titles and one state championship.
This year, Lakeside Lutheran senior outside hitter Ella Collins hopes to add another championship to her impressive high school resume.
“Our ultimate goal for the rest of the season is to make it to the state tournament, but each individual game brings its own set of goals,” Collins said.
“Each game we go on the court, our first goal is to be the first to five points in each set. If we are able to set that standard of play right at the beginning, we know we can push through and take the rest of the set, as well,” Collins added.
Collins, an Eastern Illinois recruit, is serving a captain this season, along with Kylee Gnabasik. Krauklis knows the two have been a major part of the team’s success in 2019.
“They have both stepped up to encourage the team, to keep the excitement on the floor high. And they both do a good job of leading by example,” Krauklis said, noting how Collins has built on her 2018 all-conference and all-state performances.
“She worked a lot in the offseason on her vertical and approach speed, which helped pick up some power in her attacks,” Krauklis explained. “As the season has progressed, she has become very good at seeing and reading the block. I feel as though she is also playing a little more free and having more fun, now that she is a senior.
Another major component of the Warriors’ chemistry and tight-knit nature is their focused faith, realization and acknowledgement that they are all playing for more than just each other.
In fact, six of Lakeside’s players travel from the Madison and Sun Prairie in order to attend high school in Lake Mills.
“One of the things I am most proud of is that this team shows their strong Christian faith, both on and off the court,” Collins said. “Our special relationship with Christ and each other brings us closer together.”
Collins and her teammates will play one game at a time, but still have their eyes on the prize.
“That end goal of making it to state is always in front of us, but we focus on each game individually first, to reach that goal,” she said.
The biggest challenge starts tonight, against the defending state champs.