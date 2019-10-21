Schedule

TUESDAY

WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

(All matches 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 2

East Troy sectional

(9) Lodi at (8) Richland Center

(13) Wisconsin Dells at (4) Mount Horeb

(14) Evansville at (3) Madison Edgewood

(11) Portage at (6) Sauk Prairie

(9) Campbellsport at (8) Edgerton

(12) Columbus at (5) Jefferson

(13) Beloit Turner at (4) Lake Mills

(11) Mayville at (6) Watertown Luther Prep

(15) Clinton at (2) Lakeside Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Dodgeland sectional

(9) New Glarus at (8) Deerfield

(11) Lancaster at (6) Belleville

(15) Cambridge at (2) Wisconsin Heights

(14) Pardeeville at (3) Marshall

(10) Horicon at (7) Poynette

DIVISION 4

Waupun Central Wis. Christian sectional

(9) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at (8) Rio

(15) Madison Country Day at (2) Fall River

THURSDAY

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

(All matches 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Sun Prairie sectional

(9) Tomah at (8) Reedsburg

(12) La Crosse Central at (5) Middleton

(13) Madison East at (4) DeForest

(14) Madison West at (3) Sun Prairie

(11) Baraboo at (6) Madison Memorial

Elkhorn sectional

(9) Lake Geneva Badger at (8) Janesville Craig

(12) Westosha Central at (5) Fort Atkinson

(13) Madison La Follette at (4) Milton

(14) Oregon at (3) Elkhorn

(11) Beloit Memorial at (6) Wilmot

(10) Stoughton at (7) Monona Grove

West Bend East sectional

(10) Neenah at (7) Beaver Dam

(15) Oshkosh North at (2) Watertown

DIVISION 2

East Troy sectional

Lodi or Richland Center at Platteville

Monroe or River Valley vs. Wisconsin Dells or Mount Horeb

Evansville or Madison Edgewood vs. Portage or Sauk Prairie

Prairie du Chien or Dodgeville at McFarland

Campbellsport or Edgerton at Hartland Lake Country Lutheran

Columbus or Jefferson vs. Beloit Turner or Lake Mills

Delavan-Darien or East Troy vs. Mayville or Watertown Luther Prep

Whitewater or Walworth Big Foot vs. Clinton or Lakeside Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Dodgeland sectional

New Glarus or Deerfield at Brodhead

Boscobel or River Ridge vs. Lancaster or Belleville

Orfordville Parkview or Mineral Point vs. Cambridge or Wisconsin Heights

Princeton/Green Lake or Montello at Waterloo

Pardeeville or Marshall vs. Dodgeland or Lomira

Horicon or Poynette vs. Omro or Laconia

DIVISION 4

Waupun Central Wis. Christian sectional

Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose or Rio at Burlington Catholic Central

Cambria-Friesland or Pecatonica vs. Madison Country Day or Fall River