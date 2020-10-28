WIAA girls volleyball: Edgewood's Ella Foti, Natalie Ring help the Crusaders succeed together

“Any setter-and-hitter dynamic is pretty back and forth,” Ring said. “Ella and I have gotten to a point where we understand each other. She is able to see things with my approach and my arm swing that I can’t always see or feel when I’m swinging, and I’m able to help her with the setting and where I want it. Over the years, we’ve been able to figure it out.”

“It’s been really fun getting to know her tendencies,” Foti added. “A lot of the time I am usually in trouble (and) it’s not usually a perfect pass. But she’s usually calling for the pipe and that’s definitely one of her best hits. It’s been fun playing with her because she has such an arm on her (and) is so competitive and hard-working.”

Though Ring and Foti have been able to excel individually, the success they focus on most is that of the team.

“One of the best things about Ella and Natalie is that they are truly team-first girls, and they realize that in order for the team to be successful and for them to be successful, they realize that every single person on our team is needed,” said Edgewood coach Eliza Zwettler, who has been with the program for 11 years and has watched each grow on the court and as leaders.