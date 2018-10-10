Sun Prairie and Watertown. McFarland and Wisconsin Heights.
Those are the area's No. 1-seeded girls volleyball teams in the WIAA's regional and sectional pairings brackets, published Wednesday night.
Action begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, with regional quarterfinals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4. Winners advance to regional semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 18, and Division 1 teams will join the action at that point as well. Regional finals are set for Saturday, Oct. 20. The highest-seeded team is the host school in almost all cases.
In Division 1, Big Eight Conference dual-match champ Sun Prairie earned the top seeding in the Waunakee sectional, with Badger North Conference champ Waunakee drawing the no. 2 seeding and Verona the No. 3 seeding.
In the Manitowoc sectional, Watertown earned the No. 1 seeding. In the Westosha Central sectinoal, no area team was seeded higher than No. 4 Milton.
In Division 2, Rock Valley Conference dual-match champion McFarland was seeded first in the upper bracket of the East Troy sectional. Madison Edgewood was seeded No. 2.
Capitol Conference dual champ Lakeside Lutheran was seeded second in the lower bracket of the East Troy sectional, with Lake Mills third.
In Division 3, Wisconsin Heights earned the No. 1 seeding in its own sectional, with Waterloo seeded second and Belleville third.
No area team was seeded higher than No. 10 Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose in the Division 4 Randolph sectional.
Sectionals are set for Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 27, with winners moving on to the state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, set for Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 1-3.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA TOURNAMENT
AREA PAIRINGS
(Seedings in parentheses)
(All matches 7 p.m.)
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
TUESDAY, OCT. 16
DIVISION 2
East Troy sectional
(1) McFarland bye
(9) Sauk Prairie at (8) Wisconsin Dells
(12) Dodgeville at (5) Mount Horeb
(13) Portage at (4) River Valley
(14) Lodi at (3) Platteville
(11) Monroe at (6) Richland Center
(15) Adams-Friendship at (2) Madison Edgewood
(9) Columbus at (8) Whitewater
(12) Lomira at (5) Jefferson
(13) Delavan-Darien at (4) Watertown Luther Prep
(14) Beloit Turner at (3) Lake Mills
(10) Campbellsport at (7) Edgerton
(15) Evansville at (2) Lakeside Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Wisconsin Heights sectional
(1) Wisconsin Heights bye
(9) Mineral Point at (8) Orfordville Parkview
(13) Cambridge at (4) Williams Bay
(14) New Glarus at (3) Belleville
(10) Deerfield at (7) Fennimore
(9) Johnson Creek at (8) Princeton/Green Lake
(12) Horicon at (5) Marshall
(11) Pardeeville at (10) Palmyra-Eagle
(15) Montello at (2) Waterloo
DIVISION 4
Randolph sectional
(13) Barneveld at (4) Argyle
(10) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at (7) Rio
(15) Madison Country Day at (2) Burlington Catholic Central
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
THURSDAY, OCT. 18
DIVISION 1
Waunakee sectional
(1) Sun Prairie bye
(9) Reedsburg at (8) Madison Memorial
(12) Madison East at (5) Middleton
(13) Tomah at (4) Holmen
(14) Madison West at (3) Verona
(11) La Crosse Central at (6) DeForest
(10) Onalaska at (7) Baraboo
(2) Waunakee bye
Westosha Central sectional
(9) Stoughton at (8) Monona Grove
(12) Elkhorn at (5) Janesville Craig
(13) Madison La Follette at (4) Milton
(14) Beloit Memorial at (3) Union Grove
(11) Janesville Parker at (6) Oregon
(10) Lake Geneva Badger at (7) Fort Atkinson
Manitowoc sectional
(1) Watertown bye
(10) Beaver Dam at (7) Sheboygan North
DIVISIONS 2, 3, 4
Pairings, sites TBA