THE BASICS
What: The 47th annual WIAA state girls volleyball tournament and the 55th annual state boys volleyball tournament.
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Ashwaubenon.
Tickets, parking: Tickets are $10 per session, with a “buy-one-get-one” promotion offering a free, same-day ticket to a boys session to those purchasing tickets for Thursday or Friday girls sessions. Parking is available for purchase at Lambeau Field, a block away.
On the air/On the Web: Semifinals — Thursday and Friday matches will be streamed on the WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network, with a subscription fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available for free viewing 72 hours after the tournament. Championships — Saturday’s matches will be carried live on Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus cable, and streamed live on FoxSportsGo.com with authentication.
Last year: Division 1 — The Burlington girls won a repeat title, beating Oconomowoc, 3-1. D2 — East Troy beat Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 3-0. D3 — Hartland Lake Country Lutheran earned a repeat title, beating Stratford, 3-2. D4 — Burlington Catholic Central beat defending champ Clayton, 3-0. Boys — Germantown beat Kimberly, 3-1.
Notable: This is the first year the boys state tournament will be held at the same time and location as the girls tournament.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
THURSDAY QUARTERFINALS
Boys
10 a.m.: (2) Germantown (26-5) vs. (7) Franklin (16-12); (3) Milwaukee Marquette (20-6) vs. (6) Racine Horlick (23-7)
1 p.m.: (4) Waukesha West (36-5) vs (5) Brookfield East (22-10); (1) Kimberly (32-2) vs. (8) Wales Kettle Moraine (14-16)
Girls: Division 1
4 p.m.: (2) Oconomowoc (37-3) vs. (7) Wales Kettle Moraine (29-13); (3) River Falls (37-6) vs. (6) Appleton North (32-11)
7 p.m.: (8) Sun Prairie (41-7) vs. (1) Hartland Arrowhead (38-3); (4) Burlington (37-4) s. (5) Union Grove (41-5)
FRIDAY SEMIFINALS
Girls: Division 4
9 a.m.: (2) Burlington Catholic Central (28-10) vs. (3) Hillsboro (25-7); (1) Clear Lake (36-0) vs. (4) Wausau Newman (22-17)
Girls: Division 3
11:30 a.m.: (2) Waterloo (31-10) vs. (3) La Crosse Aquinas (30-3); (1) Howards Grove (42-4) vs. (4) Fall Creek (40-3)
Girls: Division 2
2 p.m.: (2) Wisconsin Lutheran (37-14) vs. (3) Luxemburg-Casco (33-13); (1) McFarland (36-3) vs. (4) Bloomer (32-7)
Boys
5 p.m.: Thursday morning winners meet; Thursday afternoon winners meet
Girls: Division 1 semifinals
7:30 p.m.: Thursday afternoon winners meet; Thursday evening winners meet
SATURDAY FINALS
9 a.m.: Girls Division 4
11:30 a.m.: Girls Division 3
2:30 p.m.: Girls Division 2
5 p.m.: Boys
7:30 p.m.: Girls Division 1
THE LOWDOWN
DIVISION 1
Sun Prairie earned the No. 8 seeding after ousting Big Eight Conference regular-season champion Verona and Badger North Conference champion Waunakee in sectional play. The Cardinals also beat Verona in the finals of the Big Eight Conference tournament. Coach T.J. Rantala takes the Cardinals, an honorable mention team in the state rankings, to its second consecutive state berth and its third in the last four seasons. Sun Prairie made it to the semifinals in 2013 and 2016. This year, the Cardinals take a 12-match winning streak to state and lost to Watertown, Pewaukee, Howards Grove, Verona, Bay Port, Brookfield Central and Kimberly during the regular season. Senior outside hitter K.J. McNabb, a first-team All-Big Eight pick, leads the team with 428 kills and added 254 digs and 66 service aces. Junior outside hitter Payton Addink (240 kills, 256 digs, 113 service aces) and junior setter Josie Halbleib (941 assists) also made the all-conference first team and senior middle hitter Kirsten Anderson (115 kills, 16 blocks, 107 block assists) made the second team. Junior middle hitter Maggie Allaman (115 kills) and junior libero Emily Mickelson (292 digs) earned honorable mention.
Hartland Arrowhead was given the No. 1 seeding after holding the top spot in the final state coaches’ poll. Coach Janelle Hobbs’ Warhawks beat second-ranked Oconomowoc in the Classic 8 Conference tournament final and beat fourth-ranked Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in the sectional final. Their only regular-season losses came to Brookfield Central, Wales Kettle Moraine and Oconomowoc, and they take a 11-match winning streak to state. Senior outside hitter Audrey Hamilton leads the team with 459 kills, junior setter Jade Stefan has 1,022 assists and 56 service aces, and senior libero Emily Larson leads with 317 digs.
Oconomowoc, last year’s state runner-up, earned the No. 2 seeding after finishing second to Arrowhead in the Classic 8 and earning the No. 2 spot in the final state coaches’ poll. Coach Michelle Bruss’ Raccoons lost twice to Arrowhead and once to Appleton North during the regular season. It’s the program’s third consecutive state trip. Junior middle blocker Lizzy Danielski leads a balanced lineup with 272 kills, with junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Bingham adding 241 and three others providing 193 or more kills. Senior setter Tayler Alden has 968 assists and senior libero Caitlin Crawford has 380 digs.
River Falls, seeded third, has qualified for a fourth consecutive state trip and is ranked third by state coaches. Coach Sara Kealy’s Wildcats lost a midseason match to Oconomowoc, but otherwise, their only losses came against Minnesota opponents. River Falls has gotten 317 kills from senior outside hitter Emily Banitt and 309 kills from senior outside hitter Halle Olson. Senior setter Abby Doerre has 349 assists and 362 digs, both team bests.
Burlington is the two-time defending state champ, but comes in seeded fourth and ranked fifth after beating Janesville Parker and Fort Atkinson in sectional play. Coach Dan Lynch’s Demons have won 14 straight matches since losing two Oconomowoc and Divine Savior in the West Bend Sprawl, and the Demons lost earlier to Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and Brookfield Central. Senior middle blocker Emily Alan has a team-best 265 kills, with sophomore outside Morgan Klein adding 246 and junior outside Mackenzie Leach adding 226. Senior setter Kaley Blake has 506 assists and Leach has 222 digs.
Union Grove earned the fifth seeding and was ranked eighth. Coach Annie Sireno’s Broncos are at state for the first time since playing in Class B in 1985. The Broncos lost to Burlington in the Southern Lakes Conference tournament final, and suffered earlier losses to Burlington, Waunakee, Hartland Arrowhead and Lake Country Lutheran. Senior outside Olivia Dir leads with 403 kills and senior outside Bailey Berger has added 255 kills. Senior Karlee Lois has 817 assists and 67 aces, and senior libero Kelsey Henderson has 431 digs.
Appleton North earned the No. 6 seeding and was ranked ninth by coaches. Coach Steve Scheuerell’s Lightning went 29-11 during the regular season, including losses to state qualifiers Arrowhead, Oconomowoc, Burlington and Union Grove, but won the Fox Valley Association title. Sophomore outside Brianna Cantrell leads with 340 kills, junior setter Brooke Bolwerk has delivered 581 assists and sophomore libero Madisen Miller has 290 digs.
Wales Kettle Moraine beat Waukesha West and Mukwonago in sectional play to give the Classic 8 Conference three state qualifiers. It’s Kettle Moraine’s first-ever state berth. Coach Shane Peterson’s Lasers lost eight of their last 12 regular-season matches before rallying in the postseason. Senior middle hitter Hailey Grocholski leads with 325 kills and freshman outside Grace Grocholski has 303. Senior setter Claudia Buchholz has 690 assists and senior Megahn Yaresh and Grace Grocholski have 259 and 258 digs, respectively.
DIVISION 2
McFarland takes a 29-match winning streak to state, and earned the No. 1 tournament seeding and the No. 4 pre-tournament ranking from state coaches. Coach Trish Fortune’s Rock Valley Conference-champion Spartans beat second-ranked Lakeside Lutheran in five sets to earn their second state trip overall and first since 1982. McFarland hasn’t lost since falling to Burlington Catholic Central in the first round of the DeForest Tournament on Sept. 14; their other losses came against Platteville and Lakeside Lutheran in the season-opening Whitewater tournament, and McFarland avenged those losses in sectional play. Sophomore outside hitter Avery Pennekamp leads the team with 347 kills; junior outside hitter Nina Crull has 287 and junior middle blocker Katie Hildebrandt has 259 kills. Senior setter Lizzy Fortune has 925 assists, 80 service aces and 315 digs, and senior libero Erin Eggers leads with 622 digs.
Bloomer beat Mosinee to earn a the program’s first-ever state berth with the No. 4 seeding. Coach Liz Bohl’s unranked Blackhawks lost to McFarland during a season-opening tournament at UW-Whitewater, but have won 21 of 22 matches coming into state and won the Heart O’ North Conference title. Senior outside Larissa Fossum leads with 230 kills, and senior middle blocker Emma Krejci has 225. Senior setter Rylie Jarr has 453 assists and junior libero Josi Kostner has 518 digs.
Wisconsin Lutheran earned the No. 2 seeding and its first state trip since 2002, after taking second to Pewaukee in the Woodland West Conference and earning the No. 3 state ranking. Coach Dave Baacke’s Vikings played a tough regular-season schedule, losing to Division 1 state qualifiers, Appleton North, Arrowhead, Oconomowoc, Burlington and Union Grove. The Vikings have gotten 378 kills and 372 digs from senior outside Julia Treichel, 604 assists from senior setter Hannah Denk and 82 aces from sophomore Grace Schneider.
Luxemburg-Casco, seeded third and ranked ninth, is making its second state trip, and its first since a runner-up finish in 2017. Coach Jeff Frey’s Spartans took second in the North Eastern Conference, but beat Green Bay Notre Dame and Appleton Xavier in sectional play. Kill leaders are sophomore outside hitter Grace Holschuh with 300 and junior opposite Hannah Derenne with 295. Senior setter Rebekah Day has 1,023 assists and senior Alli Jauquet has 470 digs.
DIVISION 3
Waterloo earned the second seeding after earning its fourth overall state berth and its first since 2017. The Pirates’ first two trips resulted in championships, in 2014 and 2015. The Capitol South Conference champions, ranked second behind Howards Grove by state coaches, beat ninth-ranked River Ridge, 3-1, in a sectional final. Waterloo has taken on top-notch opposition all year, with three losses to D1 qualifier Union Grove and one each to Appleton North, Sun Prairie, Kimberly, Wisconsin Lutheran, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran and East Troy — all ranked in the top 10 in Divisions 1 or 2. The Pirates beat top-seeded Howards Grove in the Charger Challenge. Junior outside hitter Brooke Mosher, the daughter of coach Christy Mosher, leads with 524 kills and also has 257 digs, 432 assists and 123 service aces. Junior Joslyn Wolff has 307 kills, 449 assists and 64 aces. Sophomore Michaela Riege leads with 530 digs and 71 aces.
Howards Grove earned the No. 1 seeding after holding the No. 1 coaches’ ranking for most of the season. Coach Brett Damrow’s Tigers won the Big East Conference and lost twice to Oconomowoc, once to Wales Kettle Moraine and once to Waterloo during the regular season. It’s the program’s fourth state trip and first since the Tigers won the title in 2016. Sophomore outside hitter Karissa Kaminski is the kills leader with 350, sophomore Emma Baierl has 725 assists and junior Leah Parnitzke has 494, and junior libero Mackenzie Holzwart leads with 408 digs.
La Crosse Aquinas earned the No. 1 seeding and No. 4 ranking after winning the Mississippi Valley Conference title and beating eighth-ranked Grantsburg in a sectional final to earn its second state berth and first since 2016. Coach Danielle George’s Blugolds lost only to Waunakee, Marshfield Columbus and Eau Claire Regis. Iowa State basketball recruit Lexi Donarski, a senior outside hitter, leads in kills with 373, senior setter Taylor Theusch has 681 kills and junior libero Victoria Nolte has 366 digs.
Fall Creek earned the fourth seeding, despite its No. 3 state ranking, and is making its first-ever state trip. Coach Matt Frissel’s Crickets beat fifth-ranked Stratford and sixth-ranked Oconto in sectional play after winning the Western Cloverbelt Conference. Their losses came to Stratford, Hillsboro and Onalaska. Sophomore middle blocker Gianna Vollrath leads with 382 kills, senior setter Catelyn Schulz has 536 assists and 62 aces, and senior libero Abigail Bell has 407 digs.
DIVISION 4
Clear Lake, after enjoying an undefeated season that includes a set-by-set record of 88-4, has earned the No. 1 seeding and top state coaches’ ranking. Coach Alicia Strilzuk’s Warriors swept second-ranked Chippewa Falls McDonell and Washburn in sectional play. Senior outside hitter Julianna Rosen is the kills leader with 351, senior setter Madison Zimmer has 821 assists and 107 service aces and 209 digs, and sophomore outside hitter Lizzie Rosen has 207 digs.
Burlington Catholic Central, the defending state champion, earned the No. 2 seeding after being ranked third by state coaches. Coach Wayne Schultz’s Hilltoppers beat eighth-ranked Black Hawk and Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran in sectionals after finishing third in the Metro Classic Conference. Junior outside hitter Sammie Seib leads the team in kills with 445 and aces with 60, and junior setter Ella Shaw has 843 assists. Junior libero Grace Antlfinger has a team-best 436 digs.
Hillsboro earned the No. 3 seeding and the No. 5 state ranking after winning the Scenic Bluffs Conference and beating Royall and Iowa-Grant in sectional play. Coach Mark Sullivan’s Tigers take a 15-match winning streak to their first state trip since 2012. Senior outside hitter Molly Crandall leads with 347 kills, 64 aces and 180 digs, and senior setter Sierra Johnson has 483 assists.
Wausau Newman, making its eighth consecutive state trip, is seeded fourth. Coach Betty Lange’s Fighting Cardinals earned honorable mention in the latest state poll, but beat fourth-ranked Marshfield Columbus and then Wabeno/Laona in sectionals after taking third in the Marawood South Conference. Newman senior outside hitter Lauren Shields leads in kills with 385 and digs with 299. Junior setter Stevie Samuels has 668 assists and 56 aces.
BOYS
Kimberly earned the No. 1 seeding after being ranked a unanimous No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll. In their first state trip, last year, Kimberly lost to Germantown in the final. Coach Matt Seidl’s Papermakers beat seventh-ranked Appleton North in a five-set sectional final. The Fox Valley Association champs lost only to Milwaukee Marquette and Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Senior outside hitter Landon Krause is the kills leader with 359, senior setter Tony Wisneski has 853 assists and senior Michael Vanden Heuvel has a team-best 178 digs.
Germantown, the defending state champ, is seeded second and ranked second. Coach Brian Rushmer’s Warhawks won the Greater Metro Conference title and lost regular-season matches to Kimberly twice, Milwaukee Marquette, Middleton and Waukesha Catholic Memorial. The kills leader is senior outside hitter Drew Jansen with 252, and senior opposite Simon Quella has 209. Senior setter Hans Stellpflug has 822 assists and senior libero Adam Lopata has 173 digs.
Milwaukee Marquette, seeded third and ranked third, is in the state tournament for the 18th consecutive season. Coach Eric Sullivan’s Hilltoppers finished second to Germantown in the Greater Metro and also lost twice to Kimberly and also to Waukesha West and Waukesha Catholic Memorial during the regular season. Junior outside hitter Thomas Reilly leads a balanced front line with 168 kills, senior setter Zach Frieseke has 630 assists and senior libero Cal Von Rueden has 176 digs.
Waukesha West earned its first state berth by beating Mukwonago and fifth-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial in sectional play. Coach Tamari Clementi’s Wolverines, the Classic 8 Conference co-champions, lost regular-season matches to Marquette, Middleton, Kimberly, Germantown and Catholic Memorial, but beat the Crusaders in the tournament final. Senior outside hitter Matthew Spellman is the kills leader with 456, junior setter Alec Boland has 1,001 assists and senior libero JonJames Webb has 410 digs and 56 aces.
Brookfield East, seeded fifth and ranked ninth, took third in the Greater Metro and beat Wauwatosa West and eighth-ranked Wauwatosa East in sectional play. Coach Andy Nosbusch’s Spartans are making their third consecutive state trip. The kills leader is senior middle blocker Alexander Freedy with 230, senior setter Ryan Reilly has 873 assists and 41 aces, and senior outside hitter Michael Szews has 152 digs.
Racine Horlick, seeded sixth, earned the No. 10 ranking from the state coaches and won its state berth by beating Kenosha Tremper and Kenosha Indian Trail in sectionals. Coach Dana Marcinkus’ Rebels tied for the Southeast Conference title and won the league tournament. Senior outside hitter Michael Tempesta has a team-best 309 kills and junior libero Joseph Prudhom has 294 digs and 81 service aces.
Franklin earned the No. 7 seeding after beating Westosha Central and Muskego to earn a second consecutive state trip. Coach Chris Dibb’s Southeast Conference co-champs lost nine of 11 matches during a midseason stretch before bouncing back. Senior outside hitter Joey Mahan has 319 kills, junior setter Jay Thammavongsa has 690 assists and senior libero Danny Dutkiewicz has 259 digs.
Wales Kettle Moraine, seeded eighth, is unranked but earned a state berth with a five-set victory over fourth-ranked Middleton in a sectional final. Coach Tom Gulak’s Lasers tied for third place in the Classic 8 Conference and re led in kills by junior outside hitter Jacob Malak and in assists by senior setter Jonathan Gulak.