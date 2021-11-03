WIAA girls and boys volleyball state tournaments: 3 things to know

The WIAA state tournaments for girls and boys volleyball are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The boys open the tournament with two quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by two more at 4 p.m. The Division 1 girls tournament features four quarterfinal matches, two at 1 p.m. and two at 7 p.m. Thursday. Girls divisions 2, 3 and 4 begin play Friday. Finals are Saturday.
Tickets cost $11 per session with school ticket packages available. There are parking lots nearby, with a fee normally charged.
The WIAA also addressed COVID-19 in its tournament release: “Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated.”
There were two state tournaments in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are three things to know.
McFarland, Reedsburg qualify in D2
The second-seeded McFarland (39-2) girls team, which set a program record for victories in a season, will meet third-seeded Pewaukee (38-9) in a Division 2 semifinal at 2 p.m.
McFarland advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring after finishing as Division 2 runner-up to Luxemburg-Casco in fall, 2019. The Spartans, coached by Trish Fortune, advanced to state this time by defeating Sauk Prairie 3-0 in the sectional final.
McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune (908 assists) leads an attack with a variety of offensive options, including senior outside hitters Avery Pennekamp (296 kills) and Hannah Rounds (273 kills) and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull (267).
Pewaukee returns to state for the first time in 26 years.
Fourth-seeded Reedsburg (27-8) will play two-time defending champion and top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (40-5) in the other semifinal, also at 2 p.m. Friday
Reedsburg, coached by Sheila Green, will make its first appearance at the state tournament after sweeping Baldwin-Woodville in the sectional final. Seniors Macie Wieman (384 kills) and Mahra Wieman (310 kills) provide the front-row punch. Sophomore McKenna Oetzman (482 assists) and Mahra Wieman (254 assists) are the assist leaders.
The Division 2 championship is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Luxemburg-Casco won the Division 2 title, defeating Lakeside Lutheran in the final in fall 2020.
Oconomowoc top seed in D1
Seventh-seeded Holmen (29-2) will meet second-seeded Appleton North (39-6), which won the Division 1 title during the alternate fall season last spring, in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Holmen advanced to the girls state tournament for the first time, making certain no area teams reached state. Mississippi Valley Conference champion Holmen defeated Big Eight Conference regular-season champion Middleton 23-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the sectional final last Saturday night in Baraboo after eliminating Big Eight tournament champion Verona in the semifinal last Thursday in DeForest.
Fourth-seeded Burlington (38-4), which meets fifth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine (31-6) on Thursday night, advanced to state with a victory over Fort Atkinson in the sectional final.
Top-seeded Oconomowoc (36-5) faces eighth-seeded Oak Creek (31-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday and third-seeded Brookfield Central (34-11) plays sixth-seeded River Falls (31-3) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinals.
Division 1 semifinals are 7:30 p.m. Friday. The final is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Monticello makes state debut
Monticello (24-1) received the top seed in the Division 4 girls tournament and will meet fourth-seeded Wabeno-Laona (37-8) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday. The Ponies, coached by Edgewood College graduate Rebecca Gustafson, will make their first state appearance. Junior outside hitter Ellie Gustafson (399 kills) and freshman setter Kelsy Grant (430 assists) lead the offense. The Division 4 final is 9 a.m. Saturday.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (36-7) received the top seed in Division 3. Howards Grove (41-5), a two-time defending champion, was seeded second. The title match is 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kaukauna (43-1) earned the top seed in the eight-team boys tournament. Fourth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine (27-10) advanced to state by defeating Middleton 25-20, 26-24, 26-28, 25-15 in the sectional final Saturday in McFarland.
Semifinals are 5 p.m. Friday. The championship match is 5 p.m. Saturday.
— Jon Masson
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.