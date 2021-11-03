 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA girls and boys volleyball state tournaments: 3 things to know
0 Comments
alert
WIAA STATE VOLLEYBALL

WIAA girls and boys volleyball state tournaments: 3 things to know

  • 0

The WIAA state tournaments for girls and boys volleyball are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The boys open the tournament with two quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by two more at 4 p.m. The Division 1 girls tournament features four quarterfinal matches, two at 1 p.m. and two at 7 p.m. Thursday. Girls divisions 2, 3 and 4 begin play Friday. Finals are Saturday.

Tickets cost $11 per session with school ticket packages available. There are parking lots nearby, with a fee normally charged.

The WIAA also addressed COVID-19 in its tournament release: “Fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask in areas of high likelihood of transmission. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for individuals not fully vaccinated.”

There were two state tournaments in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are three things to know.

McFarland, Reedsburg qualify in D2

The second-seeded McFarland (39-2) girls team, which set a program record for victories in a season, will meet third-seeded Pewaukee (38-9) in a Division 2 semifinal at 2 p.m.

McFarland advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring after finishing as Division 2 runner-up to Luxemburg-Casco in fall, 2019. The Spartans, coached by Trish Fortune, advanced to state this time by defeating Sauk Prairie 3-0 in the sectional final.

McFarland senior setter Maddy Fortune (908 assists) leads an attack with a variety of offensive options, including senior outside hitters Avery Pennekamp (296 kills) and Hannah Rounds (273 kills) and junior middle hitter Gwen Crull (267).

Pewaukee returns to state for the first time in 26 years.

Fourth-seeded Reedsburg (27-8) will play two-time defending champion and top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (40-5) in the other semifinal, also at 2 p.m. Friday

Reedsburg, coached by Sheila Green, will make its first appearance at the state tournament after sweeping Baldwin-Woodville in the sectional final. Seniors Macie Wieman (384 kills) and Mahra Wieman (310 kills) provide the front-row punch. Sophomore McKenna Oetzman (482 assists) and Mahra Wieman (254 assists) are the assist leaders.

The Division 2 championship is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Luxemburg-Casco won the Division 2 title, defeating Lakeside Lutheran in the final in fall 2020.

Oconomowoc top seed in D1

Seventh-seeded Holmen (29-2) will meet second-seeded Appleton North (39-6), which won the Division 1 title during the alternate fall season last spring, in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Holmen advanced to the girls state tournament for the first time, making certain no area teams reached state. Mississippi Valley Conference champion Holmen defeated Big Eight Conference regular-season champion Middleton 23-25, 29-27, 22-25, 25-20, 15-11 in the sectional final last Saturday night in Baraboo after eliminating Big Eight tournament champion Verona in the semifinal last Thursday in DeForest.

Fourth-seeded Burlington (38-4), which meets fifth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine (31-6) on Thursday night, advanced to state with a victory over Fort Atkinson in the sectional final.

Top-seeded Oconomowoc (36-5) faces eighth-seeded Oak Creek (31-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday and third-seeded Brookfield Central (34-11) plays sixth-seeded River Falls (31-3) at 1 p.m. Thursday in the other semifinals.

Division 1 semifinals are 7:30 p.m. Friday. The final is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Monticello makes state debut

Monticello (24-1) received the top seed in the Division 4 girls tournament and will meet fourth-seeded Wabeno-Laona (37-8) in a semifinal at 9 a.m. Friday. The Ponies, coached by Edgewood College graduate Rebecca Gustafson, will make their first state appearance. Junior outside hitter Ellie Gustafson (399 kills) and freshman setter Kelsy Grant (430 assists) lead the offense. The Division 4 final is 9 a.m. Saturday.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (36-7) received the top seed in Division 3. Howards Grove (41-5), a two-time defending champion, was seeded second. The title match is 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kaukauna (43-1) earned the top seed in the eight-team boys tournament. Fourth-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine (27-10) advanced to state by defeating Middleton 25-20, 26-24, 26-28, 25-15 in the sectional final Saturday in McFarland.

Semifinals are 5 p.m. Friday. The championship match is 5 p.m. Saturday.

— Jon Masson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics