WIAA Division 3 girls volleyball: Waterloo comes up short against Howards Grove in title match

After reaching the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals in 2017 and 2019 with no state titles to show for it, this was supposed to be the season in which the Waterloo volleyball program earned its redemption, and the third title in school history.
The Pirates -- who won state titles in 2014 and 2015 -- came up just short, losing for the second time this season to top-seeded Howards Grove, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11.
Following a streak of match wins in the postseason that came to a head without a single set loss, Waterloo (26-3) was simply worn down by Howards Grove (22-1) in the title match.
The teams also met in the Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational on Sept. 26, with the Tigers winning two of three sets.
Not only did Howards Grove take last year’s state final in a sweep of La Crosse Aquinas, they returned three NCAA Division I recruits from that team to play this fall. One of them is Sun Prairie transfer Josie Halblieb, who has committed to the Kansas State volleyball program — much to the feigned consternation of her aunt, Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy, who played basketball at K-State rival Kansas.
“(The Tigers are) an excellent defensive team,” Pirates coach Christy Mosher said. “They keep the ball (within their) system. They’ve got a couple great middles that put up blocks. They’re pretty solid all around.”
After stealing the first set, 25-23, Waterloo looked to keep its foot on the gas. The Pirates' star-studded front row, which includes senior Illinois commit Brooke Mosher, senior Joslyn Wolff, sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler and sophomore outside hitter Sophie Schneider, combined for 10 kills in the initial set, and the energy was palpable.
“If we can get (our front row, specifically Brooke Mosher and Wolff) to bring that energy and everyone feeds off it,” Christy Mosher said, “that makes everyone play their hardest because they want to send those seniors out on a high note.”
Unfortunately for Waterloo, Howards Grove had other ideas.
Following the first set loss, the Tigers came out unfazed, matching the Pirates point for point until the built a 20-14 lead part way through the second set. Waterloo rtrimmed the margin to 22-21 before Howards Grove took a 25-22 victory.
“(When we’re in situations like that), I tell them ‘take a deep breath,’” Coach Mosher said. “We knew what we needed to do to get back in the game there. We’re going to get a good pass up here, going to push the ball to the pin, and if they’re cheating on the pins we’re going middle.”
Riding the momentum, Howards Grove started the third set with a 7-1 lead and clawed out a 25-15 victory. Though Waterloo took a 6-3 lead in the final set, Howards Grove dominated the rest of the match for a 25-11 win.
Brooke Mosher and Wolff finished the night tied for the team-lead in kills with eight. Mosher added 16 assists and Michaela Riege earned 15 digs.
Waterloo was back in the state final for the first time since winning it all in 2015. They got there earlier Saturday by taking a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Fall Creek (16-3) in a semifinal.
After the Pirates fell behind 7-2 in the first set, Mosher called a time out and settled her players down for the rest of the match.
“Overall, we played a solid match,” said Christ Mosher.” “We came out a little cold right off the bat. Fall Creek took advantage of (our) nerves.
“We turned it around nicely and finished out the rest of the match pretty strong. We got all of our hitters involved. I thought we executed the game plan about as good as we could in trying to stop their big middle.”
Brooke Mosher paired 19 kills with 13 assists.
In the other semifinal, Howards Grove swept to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 victory over Osseo-Fairchild (8-6) as Halbleib scored 11 kills.
Division 4
Burlington Catholic Central (21-0) swept Chippewa Falls McDonell (21-1), 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, to win its seventh Division 4 championship since 2006. Sammie Seib delivered 17 kills and 17 digs to lead the Hilltoppers. McDonell got 18 assists from Maggie Craker.
In a semifinal, McDonell took a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 victory over Prentice (10-5) as Destiny Baughman scored 13 kills and Craker had 25 assists and 15 digs. The other semifinal saw Catholic Central sweep to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Eau Claire Immanuel (16-1) behind 18 kills from Seib and 30 assists from Ella Shaw.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!