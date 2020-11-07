WIAA Division 3 girls volleyball: Waterloo comes up short against Howards Grove in title match

After stealing the first set, 25-23, Waterloo looked to keep its foot on the gas. The Pirates' star-studded front row, which includes senior Illinois commit Brooke Mosher, senior Joslyn Wolff, sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler and sophomore outside hitter Sophie Schneider, combined for 10 kills in the initial set, and the energy was palpable.

“If we can get (our front row, specifically Brooke Mosher and Wolff) to bring that energy and everyone feeds off it,” Christy Mosher said, “that makes everyone play their hardest because they want to send those seniors out on a high note.”

Unfortunately for Waterloo, Howards Grove had other ideas.

Following the first set loss, the Tigers came out unfazed, matching the Pirates point for point until the built a 20-14 lead part way through the second set. Waterloo rtrimmed the margin to 22-21 before Howards Grove took a 25-22 victory.

“(When we’re in situations like that), I tell them ‘take a deep breath,’” Coach Mosher said. “We knew what we needed to do to get back in the game there. We’re going to get a good pass up here, going to push the ball to the pin, and if they’re cheating on the pins we’re going middle.”