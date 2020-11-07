 Skip to main content
WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran falls short in championship match
WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran falls short in championship match

The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team didn’t make the WIAA state tournament a goal at the beginning of the season because coach Jenny Krauklis and the Warriors didn’t know whether there would be a postseason this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We chose the theme ‘Brick by Brick’ this year to focus on building a foundation and improving on one thing a day,” Krauklis said. “And if a postseason happened, we would have a strong foundation to rely on.”

Despite the varsity team and coaches being placed in a two-week quarantine in October after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, Lakeside Lutheran reached the Division 2 state tournament Saturday in Kaukauna.

Jennifer Krauklis photo

Krauklis

“I feel our experience this year, by rising above a quarantine, fighting through disappointment, and having several five-set matches this season, is what prepared us for this moment,” Krauklis said.

Lakeside Lutheran swept Platteville in a Division 2 semifinal and advanced to the championship match Saturday night against defending champion and top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.

But Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) ended Lakeside Lutheran’s quest, claiming a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory while repeating as champion.

Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers led Lakeside Lutheran (12-5) with 13 kills.

Junior middle hitter Ella DeNoyer added seven kills, while senior Kylee Gnabasik had four service aces and 18 digs.

Senior outside hitter Kenzie Hanson led the Spartans with 12 kills.

In the semifinal round, Kuepers hit .393 and had a match-high 14 kills and senior middle hitter Sydney Langille added nine kills while hitting .800 (on 10 attempts) in Lakeside Lutheran’s 25-10, 25-11, 25-10 victory over Platteville.

The Warriors, led by senior setter Kaylee Raymond (40 assists), hit .464 overall, including .483 in the first set. Gnabasik had three service aces and six digs.

Platteville senior Alayna Digman had a team-high five kills, but the Hillmen hit only .070.

Platteville (13-3) replaced Madison Edgewood in the state tournament.

Edgewood swept Platteville 3-0 in a sectional final last Saturday at Lake Mills. But the Crusaders, citing public health protocols, voluntarily withdrew from state Tuesday. Platteville, as the most recently defeated opponent, took Edgewood’s place in the bracket.

Edgewood had received the second seed. Platteville became the second seed. Lakeside Lutheran remained the third seed.

Lakeside Lutheran made its fourth state appearance and most recent state trip since winning the Division 2 title in 2017.

Luxemburg-Casco defeated fourth-seeded St. Croix Falls 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 in the other semifinal.

Hannah Derenne, a senior right-side hitter, had 11 kills for Luxemburg-Casco in that match.

Junior setter Emma Johnson totaled 36 assists and 13 digs for the Spartans.

Senior middle blocker Emily McCurdy had 10 kills for the Saints (13-1), making their first state appearance.

 

WIAA STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | DIVISION 2 SUMMARIES

DIVISION 2

At Kaukauna HS

Championship

LUXEMBURG-CASCO 3,

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

Lakeside Lutheran*22*21*17

Luxemburg-Casco*25*25*25

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills (37): Kuepers 13, DeNoyer 7, Langille 6, Raymond 5, Shadoski 3, Schuetz 3; Assists (34): Raymond 26, Gnabasik 3, Kuepers 3, Bilitz 1; Aces (4): Gnabasik 4; Digs (45): Gnabasik 18, Kuepers 9, Raymond 7, Johnson 5, Schuetz 2, Blitz 2, Shadoski 1, DeNoyer 1; Blocks (5): Shadoski 2, Langille 1.5, DeNoyer 1, Raymond .5.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO — Kills (38): Hanson 12, Holschuh 9; Assists (37): Johnson 32; Aces (6): Holschuh 2, Flynn 2, Derenne 1, Hanson 1; Digs (51): Hanson 12, Lynts 11, Holschuh 10; Blocks (6): Flynn 1.5, Derenne 1.5.

Semifinals

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,

PLATTEVILLE 0

Platteville*10*11*10

Lakeside Lutheran*25*25*25

PLATTEVILLE (leaders) — Kills (19): Digman 5, Devlin 4; Assists (19): Kirkenbush 11, Cooley 8; Aces (2): Busch 1, Wagner 1; Digs (31): Devlin 7, Tashner 5.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Kills (44): Kuepers 14, Langille 9, DeNoyer 8,Schuetz 6, Shadoski 4, Raymond 2, Pingel 1; Assists (41): Raymond 40, Shadoski 1; Aces (9): Gnabasik 3, Kuepers 2, Bllitz 1, Krieser 1, Bartels 1, Raymond 1; Digs (30): Bllitz 6, Gnabasik 6, Kuepers 6, Krieser 3, Raymond 3, DeNoyer 2, Johnson 2, Schuetz 1, Langille 1; Blocks (6): DeNoyer 2, Kuepers 1.5, Langille 1, Pingel 0.5, Shadoski 0.5, Schuetz 0.5.

Luxemburg-Casco def. St. Croix Falls, 25-13, 25-22, 27-25

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

