WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran falls short in championship match

The Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team didn’t make the WIAA state tournament a goal at the beginning of the season because coach Jenny Krauklis and the Warriors didn’t know whether there would be a postseason this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We chose the theme ‘Brick by Brick’ this year to focus on building a foundation and improving on one thing a day,” Krauklis said. “And if a postseason happened, we would have a strong foundation to rely on.”

Despite the varsity team and coaches being placed in a two-week quarantine in October after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, Lakeside Lutheran reached the Division 2 state tournament Saturday in Kaukauna.

“I feel our experience this year, by rising above a quarantine, fighting through disappointment, and having several five-set matches this season, is what prepared us for this moment,” Krauklis said.

Lakeside Lutheran swept Platteville in a Division 2 semifinal and advanced to the championship match Saturday night against defending champion and top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco.

But Luxemburg-Casco (15-0) ended Lakeside Lutheran’s quest, claiming a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory while repeating as champion.