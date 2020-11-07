WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball: Sussex Hamilton puts an end to Sauk Prairie's dream finish

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — What a run.
After clearing hurdle after hurdle during an improbable postseason run, the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team couldn't break through the next-to-last wall on Saturday.
The Eagles suffered a 25-13, 25-11, 25-23 loss to top-seeded Sussex Hamilton in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids High School.
"We ran into a phenomenal team, and we knew it," Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said after her team's first loss since Oct. 13. "They're all athletic, they're experienced ... it would have been the perfect end to the Cinderella story to take down that giant, too, but I guess the clock struck midnight on us."
The fourth-seeded Eagles (23-6), who hadn't reached state since 2009, were out of their comfort zone early against the veteran Chargers. The Chargers came out of the gates fast and went even faster down the stretch in the opening set.
Hamilton (18-1), making its first state trip since 1986, went on to win the state championship with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Burlington (18-1).
Sauk Prairie stayed close early, pulling within 13-12 after back-to-back kills by sophomore Anni Braund and junior Aida Shadewald, who finished with a match-high 12 kills. Hamilton responded emphatically, going on a 12-1 run to close a set that ended when sophomore Sylvie Zgonc and senior Ella Chevalier put up the block to clinch the 25-13 win.
"We were so focused this week, so I don't think they just had stars in their eyes because they got to state," said Schlimgen, who is in her second year at Sauk Prairie but previously coached Wisconsin Heights to four state appearances, including the 2008 Division 3 title.
"That happened to me the very first time I went to state. We didn't focus on what was coming, and then we got embarrassed. But these girls were focused all week. ... I'm just so proud of them."
Hamilton opened the second set with an ace by senior Janelle Stuempfig. But the Eagles took their first lead of the day on a Shadewald kill that gave them a 4-3 advantage. They could never put a run together against Hamilton, however, as the Chargers were flying around their half of the court.
The Chargers ripped off an 8-1 run to grab an 11-5 lead and take control of the second set. Sauk Prairie didn't threaten the rest of the way, as a Zgonc kill capped off the 25-11 win.
The Eagles turned it on in the third, leading or staying within a three-point deficit the entire set. Junior middle hitter Olivia Paukner notched a kill to give Sauk Prairie a 10-9 lead, then Shadewald added a kill and sophomore setter Jenna Pistono had an ace during a stretch in which the Eagles built up a 14-12 advantage.
"Coming back and still believing they could do it," Schlimgen said of the Eagles not going away easy in the final set. "That's been the key to this team; they believe. They believe in each other and they believe that they're good enough."
The Eagles led by 18-15 when the Chargers took a time out to reset. It worked, as they scored four straight points to grab a 19-18 advantage. Sauk Prairie battled until the final point, as Alexis Klemm had a kill and Shadewald added two to pull the Eagles within 24-23 before the Charges closed it out with three points.
Shadewald's 12 kills were backed up by five kills each from Paukner and senior Olivia Breunig. Breunig added a team-leading 14 assists and a service ace. Paukner had two aces, Jenna Pistono had eight assists, Alia Schlimgen had 15 digs and an ace and Kaitlyn Brickl had 12 digs.
"I've been watching them play since they were about 4 years old, I suppose, and they were little soccer players. And I’ve got film of them playing basketball when they were little," said Amy Schlimgen, who has known most of the girls for a long time because she has a daughter on the team. "And the community was amazing this morning. Hundreds of people lined up to see us out of town, it was awesome."
The Eagles' underdog run to the second state appearance in program history came up two wins short of their first title. It'll likely to take them some time to unpack everything that happened during a COVID-19-impacted season that saw the moved up a division from their usual Division 2 status; overcome a coronavirus outbreak that caused two players and the majority of the coaching staff to be quarantined during the first week of the postseason; and get through a daunting regional bracket that saw them knock off the reigning Division 1 state champion and runner-up, Hartland Arrowhead Oconomowoc, respectively.
The route, and everything the Eagles navigated on the way, made it a fall to remember. They weren't quite ready for it to be done, heading over to Marshfield to watch Sauk Prairie's boys soccer team take on Delavan-Darien in a Division 2 state semifinal.
"Every trip to state, you talk about it with such reverence and great memories," Schlimgen said. "I probably got a dozen texts from my old players at Heights that went to state. It just creates so many memories. Unfortunately we didn't get the whole experience... but we had to make the most of this crazy COVID year, and we did."
In the other Division 1 semifinal, Burlington swept to a 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 victory over River Falls (12-1) as Camryn Lukenbill delivered 15 kills and Victoria Van Dan had 39 assists. River Falls, which suffered its first loss, got 10 kills from Anna Wolf.
In the final, Hamilton handed Burlington its only loss of the year behind 16 kills from Graves and 23 assists from Lefler.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
