WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball: Sussex Hamilton puts an end to Sauk Prairie's dream finish

"We were so focused this week, so I don't think they just had stars in their eyes because they got to state," said Schlimgen, who is in her second year at Sauk Prairie but previously coached Wisconsin Heights to four state appearances, including the 2008 Division 3 title.

"That happened to me the very first time I went to state. We didn't focus on what was coming, and then we got embarrassed. But these girls were focused all week. ... I'm just so proud of them."

Hamilton opened the second set with an ace by senior Janelle Stuempfig. But the Eagles took their first lead of the day on a Shadewald kill that gave them a 4-3 advantage. They could never put a run together against Hamilton, however, as the Chargers were flying around their half of the court.

The Chargers ripped off an 8-1 run to grab an 11-5 lead and take control of the second set. Sauk Prairie didn't threaten the rest of the way, as a Zgonc kill capped off the 25-11 win.

The Eagles turned it on in the third, leading or staying within a three-point deficit the entire set. Junior middle hitter Olivia Paukner notched a kill to give Sauk Prairie a 10-9 lead, then Shadewald added a kill and sophomore setter Jenna Pistono had an ace during a stretch in which the Eagles built up a 14-12 advantage.