A record-setting performance Tuesday night left the Middleton boys volleyball team one victory away from a familiar accomplishment — with a new destination.
The Cardinals recorded a school-record 19 service aces, including a record 10 scored individually by Parker Van Buren, in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 victory over visiting Madison West in a WIAA boys volleyball sectional semifinal.
“We were serving tough. That’s something we’ve been working on all year, serving tough,” said Middleton interim coach Justin Haack, whose team scored more than a quarter of its points on service aces. “Our serving was the difference tonight. Hopefully, we can keep it up.”
The Cardinals, ranked fourth in the final state coaches’ poll, improved to 34-5 overall with the victory. Middleton will travel to Sun Prairie on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. sectional final against Wales Kettle Moraine.
A victory on Saturday would give Middleton its seventh consecutive state trip — although this year’s state tournament will be held at a new site, the Resch Center in Green Bay, running concurrently with the state girls volleyball tournament.
“Unfortunately, we have lost in the quarterfinals for the last six years,” Haack said. “ But we’re going to focus on Saturday, because Kettle Moraine is a good volleyball team and while they’re young, they always play well late in the season.”
Van Buren also had 12 kills for Middleton. Nick Stott added 18 assists, Matthew Stormer had seven digs and Ruben Emmerich had two blocks.
West got four kills from Devin Huie and nine assists from James Hamm.
Wales Kettle Moraine 3,
Madison Memorial 0
The visiting Lasers ended the Spartans' season with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory. The loss marked the end of the boys volleyball coaching career of Memorial's Steve Collins, who is stepping down following the senior season of his son, Drew, a first-team All-Big Eight setter this year.