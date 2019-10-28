In late August of 2017, Parker Van Buren measured in at the Middleton boys volleyball team’s pre-season testing program at a solid-yet-unspectacular 6-feet, 3 inches.
He made the varsity as a sophomore, but was not expected to see much court time as a reserve.
Two years and six inches later, all of that is just a distant memory.
Before the start of this season, Van Buren measured in at a height of 6-9 — even though he thinks his coach is adding an extra half inch. And there’s no disputing that he has quite literally grown into one of the best prep players in the state, and beyond.
“Parker, when he walks in the gym, he's just a presence. You're going to notice him,” Middleton coach Ben White said.
Enough have noticed Van Buren and the Cardinals that Middleton has climbed the state coaches’ rankings to the No. 5 spot, and Middleton recently completed a perfect run through the Big Eight Conference regular season and tournament, earning their seventh consecutive league title and 12th in the last 13 years.
Van Buren’s height would be noticed anywhere on the court, especially at the high school level, but his late growth spurt has given him an extra edge. Whereas many players his current size grew up playing middle hitter, as they always were their youth teams’ tallest players, Van Buren spent his formative years as an outside hitter.
He still plays the position now, even as one of the tallest players in the state, and it has opened up numerous options for the Cardinals’ offense.
Unlike middles, outside hitters play all the way through the service rotation, meaning they have to learn the nuances of defense and passing as well as hitting. Elite outside hitters also bring offense from the back row, a dimension many opposing high school teams aren’t prepared to face.
“It's just something we haven't had. We've had quite a few players who have done it, but when Parker hits in the back row it's just like another weapon from the front row,” White said. “He can do things that you just can't coach. He can hit high balls down line that it just doesn't matter who's there, most teams just aren't going to be able to touch that.”
Growing taller has been a boon for Van Buren, but he has had to learn to grow into his height. That’s where club volleyball comes in, and the senior credits playing with and against top level teams year-round as the main key to his rapid development.
“The main thing that's helped me get better over the last two years is club. That's when I really started playing and taking this game seriously,” Van Buren said.
“Just two years ago, I was not being set in the back row because I would either hit into the net or hit it way out of bounds. This year I've really learned how to hit back-row attacks. I'm just much better than I used to be,” he said.
Normally, playing your tallest player at outside hitter would leave a team vulnerable on defense, as outside hitters often are responsible for receiving the serve and transitioning to offense. White says Van Buren is Middleton’s “most improved” passer, and the senior credits his time as a shorter player for preparing him to play all over the court.
“The basics I learned when I was shorter, playing in middle school and on my freshman team, help me now when I need to pass,” Van Buren said.
What Van Buren brings to the court — at his height and his position — is hard to find at the high school level. He recently ended a full-court recruiting rush by announcing his oral commitment to Loyola University in Chicago.
With the regular White, Van Buren and the rest of his teammates are hoping his talents can help them take an elusive victory at the state tournament. The Cardinals have made state six consecutive times, but come up empty-handed in each trip.
This year, there is extra incentive: The boys state tournament will, for the first year, be held concurrently with the girls tournament, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon Nov. 7, 8 and 9.
“I've been on varsity for three years and each year it's the same. It's getting I guess more urgent now,” Van Buren said. “I think we really can this year. I'm sure guys on our team have said that every year, but I think we really can this year.”