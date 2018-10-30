The Middleton boys volleyball team is one victory away from a sixth consecutive trip to the WIAA state tournament.
Coach Ben White’s state third-ranked Cardinals advanced on Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 victory at home over Big Eight Conference rival Madison West.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Middleton will meet Wales Kettle Moraine in a sectional final at Madison Memorial. The winner advances to next week’s state tournament.
For Middleton, senior Matt Ballweg tallied 31 assists, senior Eagan Peters-Michaud had 14 kills and senior Dylan Griffith had 14 digs.
For West, seniors James Alvin had 15 assists and Wes Jekel had five kills.
Wales Kettle Moraine 3, Madison Memorial 0
The Lasers eliminated the host Spartans 25-23, 25-19, 25-15.
Josh Barth finished with nine kills and two blocks for Memorial, and Drew Collins contributed 25 assists.