WIAA boys volleyball: Marquette earns No. 1 seeding in all-Milwaukee-area state field
WIAA state volleyball logo 2020-2021

The field has been set for the WIAA state boys volleyball tournament, which will be held Saturday at Burlington High School.

No Madison-area schools participated in fall boys volleyball, instead opting for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season.

Milwaukee Marquette drew the No. 1 seeding in the six-team field, and Wales Kettle Moraine was seeded second. Both earned byes through the quarterfinal round.

In the first quarterfinal at 8 a.m. Saturday, Hartland Arrowhead will take on Westosha Central, with the winner meeting Marquette at 2 p.m. In an 11 a.m. quarterfinal, Muskego will take on New Berlin Eisenhower/West, with the winner advancing to a 5 p.m. semifinal against Kettle Moraine.

Semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 8 p.m.

Kimberly, last year’s state champion, did not take part in the postseason, which was made up exclusively of teams from the greater Milwaukee area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Nov. 7

Burlington High School

Quarterfinals: (5) Hartland Arrowhead vs. (4) Westosha Central, 8 a.m.; (6) Muskego vs. (3) New Berlin Eisenhower/West, 11 a.m.

Semifinals: (1) Milwaukee Marquette vs. Hartland Arrowhead or Westosha Central, 2 p.m.; (2) Wales Kettle Moraine vs. New Berlin Eisenhower/West or Muskego, 5 p.m.

Championship: 8 p.m.

