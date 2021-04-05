WIAA boys, girls volleyball: Seedings, pairings, sites set for Saturday's regionals

Brackets, location and match times have been set for the WIAA’s unprecedented single-day boys and girls volleyball regional tournaments, scheduled for Saturday.
Regionals, made up of three or four teams, will gather at one site to play one or two semifinal matches, followed by a championship match. The highest-seeded team has the first shot at hosting.
The champion advances to sectional play on Tuesday, April 13, following a reseeding meeting on Sunday. State semifinals for girls are set for Thursday, April 15, and boys and girls championship matches will take place Saturday, April 17 at Kaukauna High School.
The format was altered for this tournament because the WIAA has never before offered a spring season for boys and girls volleyball. This school year, the decision was made to offer an alternative spring season for volleyball teams for schools that opted out of competing in the typical fall season due to COVID-19 requirements.
The tournament will have two divisions instead of the typical four, as there are only 113 schools entered in the tournament (56 in Division 1 and 57 in Division 2).
Sun Prairie, a Division 1 state quarterfinalist in 2019, drew the No. 1 seeding in its regional, joined by Waupun, Beaver Dam and Ripon. McFarland, the 2019 Division 2 state runner-up in 2019, earned the top seeding in its three-team regional and will meet either Stoughton or Monona Grove in its regional final.
Other top seedings in regionals involving area teams went to DeForest, Mount Horeb, Edgerton, Janesville Craig and Whitewater in Division 1, and Cuba City, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Columbus in Division 2. Middleton earned the top seeding in its boys regional.
Official pairings brackets can be found here:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WIAA regionals
DIVISION 1
Sectional 1
Sun Prairie regional: (4) Ripon vs. (1) Sun Prairie, 1 p.m.; (3) Beaver Dam vs. (2) Waupun, 4 p.m.; winners meet in final, 7:30 p.m.
DeForest regional: (3) Middleton vs. (2) Waunakee, 1 p.m.; winner vs. (1) DeForest, 4 p.m.
Sectional 3
McFarland regional: (3) Stoughton vs. (2) Monona Grove, 4 p.m.; winner vs. (1) McFarland, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon regional: (3) Monroe vs. (2) Oregon, 1 p.m.; winner vs. (1) Mount Horeb, 4 p.m.
Edgerton regional: (3) Milton vs. (2) Evansville, 3 p.m.; winner vs. (1) Edgerton, 6:30 p.m.
Janesville Craig regional: (4) Beloit Turner vs. (1) Janesville Craig, 1 p.m.; (3) Beloit Memorial vs. (2) Janesville Parker, 4 p.m.; winners meet, 7 p.m.
Sectional 4
Whitewater regional: (4) Jefferson vs. (1) Whitewater, 1 p.m.; (3) Walworth Big Foot vs. (2) Fort Atkinson, 4 p.m.; winners meet, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Cuba City Regional: (3) New Glarus vs. (2) Belleville, 4 p.m.; winner vs. (1) Cuba City, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 4
Madison Abundant Life regional: (4) Madison Country Day vs. (1) Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 2 p.m.; (3) Poynette vs. (2) Wisconsin Heights, 4 p.m.; winners meet, 7:30 p.m.