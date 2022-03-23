Why Trish Fortune decided to step down as McFarland girls volleyball coach

The decision was difficult for longtime McFarland girls volleyball coach Trish Fortune.

But she believed the time was right to step away from coaching and spend more time with her family.

She is continuing to teach, but said she has retired from coaching.

“I’m proud of where the program is,” Fortune said Wednesday. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, in the recent years, for sure, and throughout my coaching career. What I’m excited about is time for myself, with my family and with my extended family. I put a lot of time and thought into it.”

The McFarland girls volleyball team finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up last fall.

The Spartans defeated Pewaukee 3-1 in a semifinal, before dropping a 3-1 decision to Luxemburg-Casco in the final at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Fortune’s daughter, Maddy, was the team’s setter. Maddy Fortune, a senior, has committed to UW-Stevens Point. Fortune has three children, including eldest daughter Lizzy, who also played volleyball at McFarland.

The fall, 2021, trip was McFarland’s third state appearance under Trish Fortune, and fourth overall (1982 being the first).

McFarland also was Division 2 runner-up in fall, 2019. McFarland swept Bloomer 3-0 in the semifinal, before dropping a 3-0 decision to Luxemburg-Casco in the title match at the Resch Center.

The Spartans finished in the final four teams in the Division 1 state tournament for the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 (for the 2020-21 school year that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), falling to eventual champion Appleton North in a semifinal April 17, 2021, at Wales Kettle Moraine High School.

Fortune, who became the Spartans’ head coach in 2001 after serving as an assistant in 1999 and 2000, compiled a 466-228 record at McFarland.

Last fall’s team was 40-3, which was the most victories in a season in program history, the fewest defeats and the best winning percentage for a season, said Fortune, whose teams had 17 winning seasons.

Fortune, who was an outside hitter at Fond du Lac High School and Ripon College, was volleyball coach at Grafton High School in 1997 and 1998 prior to coming to McFarland.

“I truly did enjoy it,” she said about coaching. “The energy I gained from it was phenomenal, with the players in the gym. It was a difficult decision. I will miss the players and the energy in the gym.”

After the season, Fortune said she spent time thinking about her decision and pondering “staying in the coaching ranks or hanging my hat up.”

She came to a decision last November and then told school officials and some others, but she said she hadn’t announced her decision publicly until Wednesday.

“I’m definitely a better person because of coaching and teaching,” said Fortune, whose father is longtime Fond du Lac baseball coach Marty Paulsen.

She said she is a more patient person and added she’s a better person because of her interaction with her players. She said she’s happy about the victories and the successful seasons, but really savors the memories and being fortunate enough to have had so many dedicated and talented players and assistants, whose efforts led to those successful seasons.

"I feel proud," she said. “I feel the program is in a good spot.”

She twice was the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area girls volleyball coach of the year.

McFarland is in the process of finding a replacement for Fortune.

