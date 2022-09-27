Why Middleton's setter chose the East Coast for her college volleyball destination

MIDDLETON — Evin Jordee was looking for a change from living in the Madison area and became intrigued by the bright lights of the big city when touring colleges on the East Coast.

That made St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey, extremely appealing to Middleton’s senior setter.

“I was looking all over; there wasn’t a specific area,” the 5-foot-9 Jordee said. “Then we went to visit a lot of schools on the East Coast and I just liked everything.

"I liked being close to New York. I never had been to the East Coast. I just thought it was really cool and very different. For college, I want to experience differences. It had the city feel. It’s so close to New York City that it almost feels like I’m in the city. It’s like a 12-minute train ride away.”

The left-handed Jordee verbally committed to St. Peter’s for volleyball.

Middleton, which won the Big Eight title last year and advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, now has three players who have verbally committed to Division I programs: Jordee and fellow seniors Sierra Pertzborn (University of Toledo) and Jordan LaScala (UW-Milwaukee).

“It’s awesome,” Jordee said. “We all play on the same club team, too. So, we kind of always talked about how cool it would be if we all committed (to Division I schools) and were on the same high school and club team. … We are happy for each other. Not a lot of teams have that in high school.”

Jordee said she also considered Adelphi University in New York, Rider University in New Jersey and Metro State in Denver, Colorado. She would like to work as a nurse practitioner and is interested in studying nursing or biology in college.

Jordee is excited that St. Peter’s will have new athletic facilities, including for volleyball, following the Peacocks’ men’s basketball team run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament in March.

Middleton coach Maddie Vogel, who was named the Cardinals’ coach in 2020 after being coaching junior varsity, said she believed Jordee, Pertzborn and LaScala had the potential to be Division I recruits when they were on varsity as freshmen (coached then by Franco Marcos).

“One hundred percent, from their freshman year,” Vogel said. “I’ve known Evin since she was 13. It was clear then that she had potential. At that age, you can tell, to an extent, as far as the ceiling goes, but it’s the work ethic that comes into play at that point. And it was clear they were all hard workers from the jump.”

Vogel said Jordee possessed an important trait for a setter.

“Evin always had good hands. It was those fine-tuning details that we worked on,” Vogel said. “Emily (Lorenz), my assistant coach, coached her when she was 13 and she would have her write on her leg that she had to square up her hips, for example. So, fine-tuning those details. So, it was pushing her technical ability because she had the natural ability.”

Vogel said the 6-foot-3 Pertzborn, while a raw talent as a freshman, had height and athleticism.

“We were definitely excited about the potential that we saw there and she’s another hard-working kid,” Vogel said.

LaScala, interested in studying film and mathematics at UW-Milwaukee, was reliable whether hitting in the front row or playing in the back row.

“Jordan has been arguably one of the most consistent players in the conference since freshman year,” Vogel said. “She’s a kid you can throw in at any time anywhere on the court and she will be steady. She gives the team a gravitas any team would be lucky to have.”

Pertzborn said she’s been friends with Jordee since fifth grade and met LaScala when they were freshmen. Jordee said they played for Capital Volleyball Academy and they plan to play for the 608 Juniors club after the high school season.

“We put in the work together and we enjoy it,” said Pertzborn, who’s leaning toward studying sports marketing or health care administration in college.

Jordee surpassed 2,000 assists for her career against Madison Memorial last week.

“I think that is something super special, especially having a COVID season where we didn’t have nearly as many games,” she said. “Being able to reach that goal is something I’ve always thought of when I was little when watching other high school setters achieve that.”

The Cardinals, leading the Big Eight with Verona this season, hope to take another step after last year's finish. Holmen defeated Middleton 3-2 in last year’s sectional final in Baraboo.

“That’s been our drive this whole season, trying to get to state this year because we were cut short last year, barely,” Jordee said.