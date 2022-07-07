Where Middleton's Sierra Pertzborn plans to play college volleyball

Middleton’s Sierra Pertzborn, who helped lead the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference girls volleyball regular-season title last fall, recently made a verbal commitment to the University of Toledo for volleyball.

Pertzborn, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker/right-side hitter, will be a senior in 2022-23.

Pertzborn, Middleton’s leader in blocks and hitting percentage, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight last season.

She was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.

Pertzborn tweeted: “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play Division 1 volleyball at The University of Toledo. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, family, and most importantly, my parents for all of the support.”

Pertzborn’s father, Jason, is Middleton’s football coach.

Toledo is an NCAA Division I program in Toledo, Ohio.

Middleton earned the Big Eight regular-season championship last season with an undefeated league dual record.

The Cardinals defeated host Waunakee 3-1 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal, prior to dropping a 3-2 decision to Holmen in the sectional final in Baraboo.