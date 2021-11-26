 Skip to main content
What to know about the coaches' All-State team for boys volleyball
Middleton senior outside hitter Cole Sweitzer was named as a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for boys volleyball.

Madison Memorial senior setter Alex Kimbel, Madison La Follette outside hitter Anthony Schroeder, Middleton senior libero Colton Tubbs and Madison Edgewood senior setter Ethan Hallick received honorable-mention recognition.

Muskego senior outside hitter Ryan Bartz was selected as player of the year. Wauwatosa East’s John Simon was the coach of the year.

Big Eight All-Conference Volleyball Teams

Milwaukee Marquette defeated Salem Westosha Central in the WIAA boys volleyball championship match.

Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association

All-State boys volleyball team

Player of the year – Ryan Bartz, senior, outside hitter, Muskego

Gary Sorensen coach of the year – John Simon, Wauwatosa East

First team

Ryan Bartz, sr., OH, Muskego; Ben Kayser, sr., OH, Milwaukee Marquette; Bradley Bell, sr., MH, Salem Westosha Central; Cole Sweitzer, sr., OH, Middleton; Keagan Kearby, sr., S, Westosha Central; Nathan Flayter, jr. S/Opp, Marquette; Xavier Steuber, sr., MH, Kaukauna.

Second team

Aidan Van Epern, sr., Opp., Kaukauna; Cal Krohn, sr., Opp., Waukesha West; Dan Tompkins, sr., OH, Westosha Central; Mason Connor, sr., L, Germantown; Max Tome, jr., S, Wauwatosa East; Vinny Coello, soph., OH, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

High honorable mention

Christian Gulak, sr., OH, Wales Kettle Moraine; Hayden Karpinski, sr. OH, Kimberly; Nathan Geiger, sr., S, Muskego; Owen Otto, jr., OH, Hartford; Sam Polentini, sr., MH, Hartland Arrowhead; Ty Martin, sr., OH, Brookfield Central.

Honorable mention

Aidan O’Hagan, sr., MH, Appleton East; Alex Kimbel, sr., S, Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., OH, Madison La Follette; Barry Applewhite, sr., MH, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Bennett Adams, jr., OH, Arrowhead; Brett Sprangers, sr., OH, Kaukauna; Cam Schmidt, sr., Opp., Germantown; Carter Bauman, sr., Opp., Neenah; Colton Tubbs, sr., L, Middleton; David Vande Hey, sr., S, Kaukauna;

Drew Pytlinski, sr., MH, Arrowhead; Ethan Hallick, sr., S, Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Hunter Brandenburg, sr., OH, Germantown; Jack Rose, sr., OH, Westosha Central; Jackson Phillips, jr., L, Burlington; Josh Krueger, sr., OH, Kenosha Tremper; Kaden Kornaus, sr., OH, Appleton North; Keaton Gaffney, sr., MH. Kaukauna; Liam Richards, jr., OH, Appleton West; Matt Saugstad, sr., S, Hales Corners Whitnall;

Maximus Nelson, sr., MH, Appleton North; Michael Whitney, sr., S/OH, Milwaukee Pius XI; Nathan Higgins, jr., S, Waukesha West; Nathan Hill, sr., Opp., Kenosha Indian Trail; Roman Rothermel, sr., MH, Catholic Memorial; Ryan Stecker, sr., L, Cedarburg; Ryder Hill Zastrow, sr., Opp., Wauwatosa East; Zander Feudner, sr., S, Kenosha Indiana Trail.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

