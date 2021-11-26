What to know about the coaches' All-State team for boys volleyball

Middleton senior outside hitter Cole Sweitzer was named as a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for boys volleyball.
Madison Memorial senior setter Alex Kimbel, Madison La Follette outside hitter Anthony Schroeder, Middleton senior libero Colton Tubbs and Madison Edgewood senior setter Ethan Hallick received honorable-mention recognition.
Muskego senior outside hitter Ryan Bartz was selected as player of the year. Wauwatosa East’s John Simon was the coach of the year.
Milwaukee Marquette defeated Salem Westosha Central in the WIAA boys volleyball championship match.
Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association
All-State boys volleyball team
Player of the year – Ryan Bartz, senior, outside hitter, Muskego
Gary Sorensen coach of the year – John Simon, Wauwatosa East
First team
Ryan Bartz, sr., OH, Muskego; Ben Kayser, sr., OH, Milwaukee Marquette; Bradley Bell, sr., MH, Salem Westosha Central; Cole Sweitzer, sr., OH, Middleton; Keagan Kearby, sr., S, Westosha Central; Nathan Flayter, jr. S/Opp, Marquette; Xavier Steuber, sr., MH, Kaukauna.
Second team
Aidan Van Epern, sr., Opp., Kaukauna; Cal Krohn, sr., Opp., Waukesha West; Dan Tompkins, sr., OH, Westosha Central; Mason Connor, sr., L, Germantown; Max Tome, jr., S, Wauwatosa East; Vinny Coello, soph., OH, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
High honorable mention
Christian Gulak, sr., OH, Wales Kettle Moraine; Hayden Karpinski, sr. OH, Kimberly; Nathan Geiger, sr., S, Muskego; Owen Otto, jr., OH, Hartford; Sam Polentini, sr., MH, Hartland Arrowhead; Ty Martin, sr., OH, Brookfield Central.
Honorable mention
Aidan O’Hagan, sr., MH, Appleton East; Alex Kimbel, sr., S, Madison Memorial; Anthony Schroeder, sr., OH, Madison La Follette; Barry Applewhite, sr., MH, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Bennett Adams, jr., OH, Arrowhead; Brett Sprangers, sr., OH, Kaukauna; Cam Schmidt, sr., Opp., Germantown; Carter Bauman, sr., Opp., Neenah; Colton Tubbs, sr., L, Middleton; David Vande Hey, sr., S, Kaukauna;
Drew Pytlinski, sr., MH, Arrowhead; Ethan Hallick, sr., S, Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day; Hunter Brandenburg, sr., OH, Germantown; Jack Rose, sr., OH, Westosha Central; Jackson Phillips, jr., L, Burlington; Josh Krueger, sr., OH, Kenosha Tremper; Kaden Kornaus, sr., OH, Appleton North; Keaton Gaffney, sr., MH. Kaukauna; Liam Richards, jr., OH, Appleton West; Matt Saugstad, sr., S, Hales Corners Whitnall;
Maximus Nelson, sr., MH, Appleton North; Michael Whitney, sr., S/OH, Milwaukee Pius XI; Nathan Higgins, jr., S, Waukesha West; Nathan Hill, sr., Opp., Kenosha Indian Trail; Roman Rothermel, sr., MH, Catholic Memorial; Ryan Stecker, sr., L, Cedarburg; Ryder Hill Zastrow, sr., Opp., Wauwatosa East; Zander Feudner, sr., S, Kenosha Indiana Trail.
High school boys volleyball preview: Madison East's Isaac Seip, Middleton's Cole Sweitzer among 10 players you need to know this season
Jacob Murphy, sr., Fort Atkinson
Murphy, a middle blocker, is a strong attacker and blocker for Fort Atkinson coach Michael Rajsich’s team.
Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East
The athletic Seip, who can play outside hitter and middle blocker, is expected to be a top player in the Big Eight Conference, according to Purgolders coach Matt Filteau.
Ethan Hallick, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day
Hallick, a setter who will run the attack for the third consecutive season, is a player who “puts in a lot of work in and out of season and continues to show his talents more and more every year,” coach Keegan Talbott said.
Matt Wheeler, sr., Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day
Wheeler, a libero, is in charge of the defense and “continues to be a great level-headed leader for our team and we expect him to be back better than ever this year,” according to Talbott.
Anthony Schroeder, sr., Madison La Follette
Schroeder, an outside hitter who was on varsity starting as a sophomore, is a top-flight all-around player who’s “always working to get better,” Lancers coach Dane Sheppard said.
Ben Krumbach, jr., Madison Memorial
Krumbach, an outside hitter, is part of the Spartans’ core for coach Eric Peterson’s team, along with senior setter Alex Kimbel and senior outside hitter/libero Zach Vosberg.
James Hamm, sr., Madison West
Hamm, a setter, will direct the Regents’ attack for coach Karl Hubbard, who’s new to Madison West.
Ryane Frank, sr., Middleton
Frank, a middle hitter, was the Cardinals’ most efficient hitter last season and provides a big blocking and attacking presence, according to Middleton coach Rob Kleinschmidt.
Cole Sweitzer, sr., Middleton
Sweitzer, an outside hitter, led Middleton in kills last season when the Cardinals advanced to the state tournament championship match, finishing as runner-up to Kimberly, during the WIAA’s alternate fall season. Sweitzer will be a significant contributor as a player and leader, Kleinschmidt said.
Colton Tubbs, sr., Middleton
Tubbs, a libero, was a key defensive performer for Middleton in reaching the state final during the alternate fall season last spring.