Waunakee seniors Sarah Malone and Bridget Daniels have made college commitments for women’s volleyball, Waunakee athletic director Aaron May announced on Twitter.
The 5-foot-7 Malone has committed to High Point University for volleyball. Daniels, a 5-11 middle hitter, committed to Edgewood College for volleyball.
Malone, a libero and defensive specialist, was a second-team all-conference selection on the Badger North Conference girls volleyball team. She was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls volleyball team and received honorable-mention recognition for in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
Malone and Daniels took part in a celebration signing ceremony.
May tweeted: “Congratulations to Sarah Malone and Bridget Daniels! Both signed to continue their Volleyball careers in college. Sarah at High Point University and Bridget at Edgewood College.”
High Point is an NCAA Division I program in North Carolina. DeForest senior Sophee Mink also has committed there for volleyball. Former Sun Prairie athlete Molly Livingston played there.