Waunakee junior Milla Malik announced via Twitter that she has orally committed to the University of Buffalo for women’s volleyball.

Malik, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team last year and was a second-team all-conference choice on the Badger North Conference team. She moved from Illinois before her sophomore year last year.

Waunakee advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state girls volleyball tournament last year, falling to Oconomowoc in the quarterfinals.

She tweeted: “I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to University at Buffalo to continue my athletic and academic career! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey! GO BULLS!!!”

