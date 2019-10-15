Badger South Conference champion Watertown moved up two spots to No. 5 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Badger North champion Waunakee moved into the top 10 at No. 10 in Division 1. Verona and Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition.
Hartland Arrowhead moved up one spot to No. 1 in Division 1.
Lakeside Lutheran was ranked second in Division 2, behind top-ranked Hartland Lake Country Lutheran. McFarland was ranked fifth, Madison Edgewood sixth and Lake Mills seventh.
In Division 3, Howards Grove was No. 1.
Waterloo was ranked second. Wisconsin Heights received honorable-mention recognition.
Clear Lake was top-ranked in Division 4.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association
Weekly state rankings
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
Division 1
1, Hartland Arrowhead 30-3 (2); 2, Oconomowoc 31-2 (1); 3, Brookfield Central 31-6 (5); 4, River Falls 33-5 (3); 5, Watertown 38-5 (7); 6, Burlington 31-4 (4); 7, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 26-12 (9); 8, Appleton North 28-11 (6); 9, Union Grove 35-4 (8); 10, Waunakee 34-6 (HM).
Honorable mention – Sussex Hamilton 27-13; Verona 27-4; Sun Prairie 30-7; West Bend West 23-13; Bay Port 23-2.
Division 2
1, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 29-8 (1); 2, Lakeside Lutheran 30-6 (2); 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 30-12 (4); 4, Platteville 32-6 (3); 5, McFarland 28-3 (5); 6, Madison Edgewood 30-10 (6); 7, Lake Mills 25-5 (7); 8, East Troy 23-14 (9); 9, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 30-2 (8); 10, Luxemburg-Casco 27-12 (HM).
Honorable mention – Mosinee 26-6, Freedom 27-5, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 18-19, Bloomer 25-7, Mauston 24-4.
Division 3
1, Howards Grove 37-4 (1); 2, Waterloo 29-10 (2); 3, Grantsburg 25-4 (4); 4, Stratford 34-3 (3); 5, La Crosse Aquinas 24-3 (5); 6, Fall Creek 35-3 (6); 7, Oconto 26-4 (7); 8, River Ridge 17-0 (8); 9, St. Croix Falls 22-4 (10); 10, Laconia 26-2 (9).
Honorable mention – Wisconsin Heights 21-10; Cuba City 21-8; Abbotsford 29-6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 22-10; Brodhead 27-10.
Division 4
1, Clear Lake 29-0 (1); 2, Chippewa Falls McDonell 32-10 (3); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 24-10 (2); 4, Marshfield Columbus Catholic 25-9 (4); 5, Mercer 27-5 (9); 6, Prentice 26-7 (8); 7, Hillsboro 19-7 (HM); 8, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 23-4 (HM); 9, Black Hawk 14-4 (HM); 10, Hustisford 23-7 (7).
Honorable mention – Royall 22-6; Gilman 21-6; Shullsburg 17-5; Wabeno/Laona 27-6; Wausau Newman Catholic 16-17.