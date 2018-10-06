STOUGHTON — As a starting setter for the Watertown girls volleyball team, junior Isabelle Schauer is responsible for running the attack.
But first-year coach Carrie Hein wants the 5-foot-8 Schauer to demonstrate more than precision passing.
“Izzy is extremely talented,” Hein said. “I actually just told her today that when she plays with excitement and shows excitement, it’s really contagious to her teammates. Her teammates naturally rally around her excitement, which brings our whole team up.”
Schauer certainly was excited while carrying the championship plaque around the Stoughton High School gym for all to see after Watertown earned first place at the Badger South Conference tournament Saturday.
Watertown (38-5), in its second year in the conference, repeated as Badger South tournament champion, defeating Milton 25-20, 25-23 in the first-place match. Watertown also defeated Milton in last year’s final.
“It’s amazing,” Schauer said. “We have such an amazing group of girls. When we have successful moments like this, it makes everything more special. To play Milton again, it was so fun because they are such a good team. The fact we came out on top, it makes everything so much better.
“It’s awesome. It’s my second year on varsity and our second title. I’m just super-excited.”
Schauer had 13 assists and teammate Danielle Weissenrieder had 10 for the Goslings, 7-0 during the Badger South dual season and ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll. Junior Samantha Gray and sophomore Alayna Westenberg led Watertown with six and five kills, respectively, while senior libero Sheridan Dettmann had 12 digs.
Schauer made a diving save, digging a ball that kept alive a point that led to Watertown taking a 24-23 lead in the second set against Milton (30-7).
“My adrenaline just kicks in,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to let my teammates down — ever. In my mind, I’ve just ‘got to go, I’ve got to go.’ Every point, especially that one, was super-important and very vital to winning that match. So, I knew I had to kick it into gear and do it.”
Schauer then served an ace to end the match.
Watertown, which defeated Milton 3-0 in August in its first conference dual match, scored eight consecutive points in rallying from an 8-4 deficit in the first set against the Red Hawks and went on a 6-0 run to overcome a 20-17 deficit in the second set.
“The girls took a couple points to get the gears turning,” Hein said. “They greased some wheels and got it going.”
Watertown, 3-0 as the Pool A winner, advanced to the final with a 25-13, 25-16 victory over Oregon. Dual-season runner-up Milton, 3-0 as the Pool B winner, topped Madison Edgewood 25-20, 25-22 in the other semifinal.
“We played great all day,” said Milton coach Wayne Hansen, whose attack was led by hitters Chloe Buescher, Courtney Knutson and Ashley Didelot. “We came back from a set behind against Oregon (in pool play) and beat them. Against Monona Grove, we were down and we came back and beat them.
“We were where we should be — in the championship game. I’m really proud of the girls. We played Watertown better than the first time we played them. I thought this game (against Watertown) could have gone either way. They beat us today.”
Oregon defeated Madison Edgewood in the third-place match 28-26, 19-25, 15-12; Panthers junior Nicole Cochems’ kill ended the match.
A new format featuring pool play and bracket play was used this year, after a double-elimination tournament was used in past years.
“It’s exciting,” Hein said about the title. “They girls worked hard. So, they earned it.”