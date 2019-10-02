The Watertown girls volleyball team slipped two places to No. 8 in this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, and Lakeside Lutheran fell out of the No. 1 spot in Division 2.
Watertown (30-7 through Sunday) was the only area team in the Division 1 top 10, although Sun Prairie (26-4) was ranked 11th, Waunakee (26-6) 12th and Verona (28-4) 13th.
In Division 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (20-6) leapfrogged Lakeside Lutheran (24-5) to take over the No. 1 spot.
Madison Edgewood (20-8) held firm at No. 5, with McFarland (20-3) seventh and Lake Mills (25-5) eighth. Mount Horeb (17-5) earned honorable mention.
East Troy (18-11) was sixth and Mauston (21-4) earned honorable mention.
In Division 3, Waterloo (21-5) kept its No. 2 ranking, with Wisconsin Heights (19-9) earning honorable mention.
River Ridge (16-0) dropped two spots to eighth and Cuba City (15-5) and Brodhead (24-8) earned honorable mention.
In Division 4, Royall (18-5) moved up one spot to No. 5, Hustisford (21-5) jumped one spot to No. 6 and Shullsburg (16-3) climbed two spots to No. 7. Fall River (21-7) earned honorable mention.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Oconomowoc, 31-1, 1
2, Hartland Arrowhead, 27-3, 2
3, River Falls, 28-5, 3
4, Appleton North, 24-9, 7
5, Burlington, 21-9, 8
6, Milw. Divine Savior HA, 21-9, 8
7, Brookfield Central, 23-6, 4
8, Watertown, 30-7, 6
9, Union Grove, 26-4, HM
10, Wales Kettle Moraine, 22-4, 9
Honorable mention: Sun Prairie (26-4); Waunakee (26-6); Verona (28-4); Germantown (24-7); Sussex Hamilton (15-12).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Hartland Lake Country Luth, 20-6, 2
2, Lakeside Lutheran, 24-5, 1
3, Platteville, 28-3, 3
4, Wis. Lutheran, 21-10, 4
5, Madison Edgewood, 20-8, 5
6, East Troy, 18-11, 9
7, McFarland, 20-3, 8
8, Lake Mills, 25-5, 6
9, Appleton Fox Valley Luth, 27-3, 7
10, Freedom, 23-0, HM
Honorable mention: Mount Horeb (17-5); Luxemburg-Casco (19-11); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-17); Mosinee (21-6); Mauston (21-4).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Howards Grove, 31-4, 1
2, Waterloo, 21-5, 2
3, La Crosse Aquinas, 22-5, 3
4, Stratford, 28-3, 4
5, Grantsburg, 15-2, 5
6, Oconto, 24-3, 9
7, Fall Creek, 27-3, 8
8, River Ridge, 16-0, 6
9, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 20-8, 7
10, St. Croix Falls, 17-5, 10
Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (19-9); Cuba City (15-5); Laconia (19-1); Brodhead (24-8); Abbotsford (24-4).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, LW
1, Clear Lake, 20-0, 2
2, Burlington Catholic Cent, 18-9, 1
3, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 23-7, 3
4, Marshfield Columbus, 29-7, 5
5, Royall, 18-5, 6
6, Hustisford, 21-5, 7
7, Shullsburg, 16-3, 9
8, Prentice, 23-5, 4
9, Wabeno/Laona, 19-1, HM
10, Mercer, 21-5, 8
Honorable mention: Gilman (15-4); Eau Claire Immanuel (16-2); Fall River (21-7); Green Bay NEW Lutheran (17-8); Wausau Newman (12-16).