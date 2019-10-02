06DeForestWaunakeeVball0834AJA-09062018210856

Waunakee's Milla Malik (2) hits the ball over the net as DeForest's Isabel Burke (13) attempts to block in the second set of a Badger North Conference girls volleyball match at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Watertown girls volleyball team slipped two places to No. 8 in this week's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings, and Lakeside Lutheran fell out of the No. 1 spot in Division 2.

Watertown (30-7 through Sunday) was the only area team in the Division 1 top 10, although Sun Prairie (26-4) was ranked 11th, Waunakee (26-6) 12th and Verona (28-4) 13th.

In Division 2, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (20-6) leapfrogged Lakeside Lutheran (24-5) to take over the No. 1 spot.

Madison Edgewood (20-8) held firm at No. 5, with McFarland (20-3) seventh and Lake Mills (25-5) eighth. Mount Horeb (17-5) earned honorable mention. 

East Troy (18-11) was sixth and Mauston (21-4) earned honorable mention. 

In Division 3, Waterloo (21-5) kept its No. 2 ranking, with Wisconsin Heights (19-9) earning honorable mention.

River Ridge (16-0) dropped two spots to eighth and Cuba City (15-5) and Brodhead (24-8) earned honorable mention. 

In Division 4, Royall (18-5) moved up one spot to No. 5, Hustisford (21-5) jumped one spot to No. 6 and Shullsburg (16-3) climbed two spots to No. 7. Fall River (21-7) earned honorable mention.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Oconomowoc, 31-1, 1

2, Hartland Arrowhead, 27-3, 2

3, River Falls, 28-5, 3

4, Appleton North, 24-9, 7

5, Burlington, 21-9, 8

6, Milw. Divine Savior HA, 21-9, 8

7, Brookfield Central, 23-6, 4

8, Watertown, 30-7, 6

9, Union Grove, 26-4, HM

10, Wales Kettle Moraine, 22-4, 9

Honorable mention: Sun Prairie (26-4); Waunakee (26-6); Verona (28-4); Germantown (24-7); Sussex Hamilton (15-12).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Hartland Lake Country Luth, 20-6, 2

2, Lakeside Lutheran, 24-5, 1

3, Platteville, 28-3, 3

4, Wis. Lutheran, 21-10, 4

5, Madison Edgewood, 20-8, 5

6, East Troy, 18-11, 9

7, McFarland, 20-3, 8

8, Lake Mills, 25-5, 6

9, Appleton Fox Valley Luth, 27-3, 7

10, Freedom, 23-0, HM

Honorable mention: Mount Horeb (17-5); Luxemburg-Casco (19-11); Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (14-17); Mosinee (21-6); Mauston (21-4).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Howards Grove, 31-4, 1

2, Waterloo, 21-5, 2

3, La Crosse Aquinas, 22-5, 3

4, Stratford, 28-3, 4

5, Grantsburg, 15-2, 5

6, Oconto, 24-3, 9

7, Fall Creek, 27-3, 8

8, River Ridge, 16-0, 6

9, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 20-8, 7

10, St. Croix Falls, 17-5, 10

Honorable mention: Wisconsin Heights (19-9); Cuba City (15-5); Laconia (19-1); Brodhead (24-8); Abbotsford (24-4).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, LW

1, Clear Lake, 20-0, 2

2, Burlington Catholic Cent, 18-9, 1

3, Chippewa Falls McDonell, 23-7, 3

4, Marshfield Columbus, 29-7, 5

5, Royall, 18-5, 6

6, Hustisford, 21-5, 7

7, Shullsburg, 16-3, 9

8, Prentice, 23-5, 4

9, Wabeno/Laona, 19-1, HM

10, Mercer, 21-5, 8

Honorable mention: Gilman (15-4); Eau Claire Immanuel (16-2); Fall River (21-7); Green Bay NEW Lutheran (17-8); Wausau Newman (12-16).

