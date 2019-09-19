WATERTOWN — The Watertown girls volleyball team began its season with a loss to Germantown at its Early Bird Invitational. The Goslings haven’t lost since.
Watertown endured a stern test against Madison Edgewood on Thursday night, prevailing 25-18, 25-10, 14-25, 25-20 in a Badger South Conference match between league leaders and state-ranked teams.
Watertown, fifth in Division 1 in the state coaches’ poll, won its 21st consecutive match.
“I think since we were so close to going to state last year (losing in a sectional final), we are really trying our hardest and putting all the effort we need to make it to state this year,” Goslings senior libero Dani Weissenrieder said. “That is our focus and goal.”
Weissenrieder sparked Watertown’s strong serving with five aces, senior setter Izzy Schauer totaled 28 assists, and junior right-side hitter Alayna Westenberg and senior outside hitter Sam Gray had 10 and nine kills, respectively, for the Goslings (21-1 overall, 3-0 Badger South).
Watertown, which has won the Badger South dual and tournament titles in each of its first two seasons in the conference, gained the upper hand in this year’s standings.
“You have to give a lot of credit to Watertown,” said Edgewood coach Eliza Zwettler, whose team is ranked third in Division 2. “They are a very solid team, a great program. They always have been.
“They do serve tough and they are ready to go. They don’t get rattled very easily, so I was surprised to see that in the third game. But we just have to be ready from the first point.”
Natalie Ring, a 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter, led Edgewood (15-6, 2-1) with 12 kills, two aces and 1.5 blocks. Junior Ella Foti, a Marquette University recruit, had 15 digs and nine kills despite rolling her ankle in warm-ups, Zwettler said.
Watertown scored 15 consecutive points in the second set. Weissenrieder stepped to the service line with her team leading 2-1, and didn’t stop serving until it was 16-1.
“I just keep the ball in front of me and make sure I get them in, instead of whaling on them and hitting as hard as I can,” Weissenrieder said. “I just focus in and think about my fundamentals.”
Watertown coach Carrie Hein said the Goslings practice serving aggressively and serving to zones.
“We have the girls hold themselves accountable, and it pays off in matches,” Hein said. “We had a few too many missed serves tonight than what is acceptable for our program, but they still were able to rebound and have good serves.
“(Weissenrieder) has a good serve. She is really good at hitting the targets that I give her, and that is good for picking apart the defense.”
The Crusaders bounced back in the third set, jumping to a 15-4 lead en route to a 25-14 victory.
“After the second one, I really challenged their mentality,” Zwettler said. “I told them that a lot of people had been giving them a lot of credit with different rankings in the state.
“And I told them that I didn’t think we have earned that ranking, and if we want to be one of the best teams in the state we actually need to compete with the best teams in the state and go out and beat them. ... They have the talent. They are just not taking care of the mental side.”
Zwettler said the Crusaders played like she believes they can in the third and fourth sets.
Edgewood pulled within 22-20 in the fourth set before Westenberg had a kill, Weissenrieder delivered a service ace and Westenberg and sophomore middle hitter Maryann Gudenkauf combined on a block to end the match.
Watertown, which won the Early Bird, Sun Prairie and Kenosha Indian Trail tournaments this season, had defeated Edgewood 2-1 at the Sun Prairie Invitational.
“We knew tonight was going to be a heck of a battle because Edgewood is a really good program, and we faced them at Sun Prairie and went to three with them,” Hein said.
Madison Edgewood 18 10 25 20
Watertown 25 25 14 25
Madison Edgewood: Aces — Ring 2; Kills — Ring 12, Foti 9; Blocks — Ring 1.5; Assists — Craig 17; Digs — Craig 17, Foti 15.
Watertown: Aces — Weissenrieder 5, Gray 3; Kills — Westenberg 10, Gray 9; Blocks — Gudenkauf 3, Stair 2; Assists — Schauer 28; Digs — Weissenrieder 26.