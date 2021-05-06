Waterloo girls volleyball standout Brooke Mosher earns Gatorade state player of year honor

Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher was named as the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin volleyball player of the year, according to a release from Gatorade on Thursday.

Mosher became the first Gatorade Wisconsin girls volleyball player of the year selected from Waterloo.

Gatorade is in its 36th year honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character, according to the release.

University of Illinois commit Mosher now is a finalist for the Gatorade national volleyball player of the year award.

Mosher, a 6-foot senior setter and outside hitter, had 463 kills and 385 assists in the WIAA’s fall season, leading Waterloo to the Division 3 state girls volleyball championship match, falling to Howards Grove. She had 254 digs, 67 service aces and 51 blocks, with a .542 kill percentage and .408 hitting percentage.

Mosher is a three-time Division 3 first-team all-state pick. She’s ranked as the nation’s No. 36 recruit in the 2021 class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

She finished her high school career with 1,992 kills, 1,687 assists and 1,069 digs, according to the release.