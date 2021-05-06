 Skip to main content
Waterloo girls volleyball standout Brooke Mosher earns Gatorade state player of year honor
Waterloo girls volleyball standout Brooke Mosher earns Gatorade state player of year honor

Waterloo's Brooke Mosher (22) hits the ball over the net as Madison Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer (7) and Ella Foti (9) put p a block in the first set during a volleyball invitational at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher was named as the 2020-21 Gatorade Wisconsin volleyball player of the year, according to a release from Gatorade on Thursday.

Mosher became the first Gatorade Wisconsin girls volleyball player of the year selected from Waterloo.

Gatorade is in its 36th year honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

The award recognizes athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character, according to the release.

Prep girls volleyball photo: Brooke Mosher, Waterloo

B. Mosher

University of Illinois commit Mosher now is a finalist for the Gatorade national volleyball player of the year award.

Mosher, a 6-foot senior setter and outside hitter, had 463 kills and 385 assists in the WIAA’s fall season, leading Waterloo to the Division 3 state girls volleyball championship match, falling to Howards Grove. She had 254 digs, 67 service aces and 51 blocks, with a .542 kill percentage and .408 hitting percentage.

Mosher is a three-time Division 3 first-team all-state pick. She’s ranked as the nation’s No. 36 recruit in the 2021 class, according to PrepVolleyball.com.

She finished her high school career with 1,992 kills, 1,687 assists and 1,069 digs, according to the release.

She has a 3.89 grade point average. She volunteered with Box of Balloons, which creates birthday boxes for children in need, and donated her time at the Waterloo Food Pantry and as a youth volleyball coach, according to the release.

Recent volleyball players of the year have included Aubrey Hamilton (2019-20, Hartland Arrowhead), Maddie Koch (2018-19, Ashwaubenon), Brooke Andersen (2017-18, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran) and Mariah Whalen (2016-17, Wausau Newman).

Through Gatorade’s marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Mosher has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to an area or national youth sports organization. She also can submit a 30-second video explaining why that organization is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 grants, according to the release.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

