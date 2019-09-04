The Waterloo girls volleyball team was ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings for girls volleyball.
Wisconsin Heights was No. 5 in Division 3.
Madison Edgewood was No. 3 in Division 2. Lakeside Lutheran was fourth and Lake Mills ninth. McFarland received honorable-mention recognition and region team Jefferson also was honorable mention.
Watertown was ranked seventh and Sun Prairie eight in Division 1.
Division 1 — 1, Brookfield Central (7-0); 2, Hartland Arrowhead (5-1); 3, Appleton North (10-1); 4, Burlington (9-2); 5, Oconomowoc (6-1); 6, River Falls (9-0); 7, Watertown (12-1); 8, Sun Prairie (7-1); 9, Sussex Hamilton (10-6); 10, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (3-3).
Honorable mention: Cedarburg (2-3); Wales Kettle Moraine (6-0); Union Grove (11-0); Germantown (7-3); Kimberly (7-5).
DIVISION 2
1, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (3-3); 2, Wisconsin Lutheran (4-2); 3, Madison Edgewood (6-2); 4, Lakeside Lutheran (6-2); 5, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran (10-0); 6, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-2); 7, East Troy (5-6); 8, Platteville (11-1); 9, Lake Mills (6-1); 10, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (2-3).
Honorable mention: Luxemburg-Casco 6-4; McFarland 5-2; Mosinee 7-3; University School of Milwaukee 9-0; Jefferson 5-4.
DIVISION 3
1, Waterloo (8-1); 2, Howards Grove (5-1); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (7-1); 4, Whitefish Bay Dominican (7-0); 5, Wisconsin Heights (6-0); 6, Grantsburg (6-1); 7, Colfax (5-2); 8, Stratford (9-2); 9, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (2-2); 10, Wittenberg-Birnamwood (9-2).
Honorable mention: Oconto 4-0; Fall Creek 4-1; St. Croix Falls 5-2; Cuba City 3-1; Racine Lutheran 6-0.
DIVISION 4
1, Burlington Catholic Central (6-3); 2, Marshfield Columbus (7-1); 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell (2-2); 4, Wausau Newman (5-5); 5, Royall (5-2); 6, Mercer (5-2); 7, Prentice (3-1); 8, Hustisford (5-3); 9, Wabeno/Laona (3-1); 10, Green Bay NEW Lutheran (4-2).
Honorable mention: Fall River 5-4; Benton 1-0; Turtle Lake 3-4; Highland 2-0; Hilbert 2-4.