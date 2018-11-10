An hour and thirty-six minutes after the Warhawks and Papermakers took up opposite sides of the net Saturday evening, the Germantown boys volley team emerged triumphant as Division 1 state champions.
After six previous attempts at the state level, the Warhawks’ 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory against Kimberly would be enough to earn their first championship trophy in program history.
Finishing the post-season strong for the Warhawks was Bryce Behrendt with a team-high 18 kills, eight digs and five aces. Hans Stelpflug distributed 39 assists, and on defense was Jack Leininger with 11 digs.
For the Papermakers, Landon Krause led the offense with 20 kills, while Chase Robinson had 35 assists and nine digs. Their runner-up finish marks the end of Kimberly's first-ever state appearance.
The Warhawks' victory over Papermakers will be the last state championship match played at the Recreation Center at Wisconsin Lutheran College. For the first time since boys volleyball returned to the WIAA slate in 2000, the Milwaukee area will not be serving as host.
Starting in 2019 and for a four-year trial period, the boys tournament will be held at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon as part of the weekend schedule with the girls tournament, which has been played at the Resch since 2002.
The proposal passed unanimously at the WIAA Board of Control meeting Jan. 31. The volleyball coaches advisory committee will revisit the issue in 2021 to discuss where to hold the tournament in 2023 and beyond.
The boys tournament featured 56 teams in 2017, including 41 from Milwaukee-area conferences.
Germantown 3, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2
The Warhawks punched their ticket to the WIAA state championship match with a 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10 semifinal victory over the Crusaders, who won the state title in 2016.
Carter Schmidt was effective on both offense and defense with 19 kills, 12 digs and three aces for Germantown, while Hans Stelpflug contributed a match-high 44 assists, five digs and four kills.
Catholic Memorial's Evan Solomon recorded 15 kills, six digs and four aces. Ryan Peschi finished with 41 assists and six digs for the Crusaders.
Kimberly 3, Kenosha Indian Trail 1
The Papermakers were forced to rally from deficits in every match they won, only outscoring the Hawks by five total points, but it was enough to secure the 29-17, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23 victory and advance to the state championship.
Landon Krause helped secure the win by finishing with 25 kills and 15 digs, while teammate Tommy Clausz had 10 kills. Distributing the ball for the Papermakers was Chase Robinson with 49 assists.
Kenosha Indian Trail's Nick Stachura dished out 34 assists, and Nathan Klimisch posted 16 kills and five digs.