SUN PRAIRIE — The Verona girls volleyball team’s attack features an array of weapons.
And that certainly makes life easier for Wildcats senior setter Jordan Armstrong.
Armstrong kept host Sun Prairie off-balance Thursday night — distributing the ball to senior middle blocker Maddy Kelley and to Verona’s outside and right-side hitters, notably senior Megan Touchett and sophomores Claudia Bobb and Delaney McIntosh.
Bobb led the way with a match-high 14 kills, Armstrong had 35 assists and Kelley totaled five blocks in leading Verona to a 25-18, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18 victory in a Big Eight Conference showdown between league leaders.
“It’s really nice for me being a setter and being able to be confident that I can set to anyone on my team on the court,” said Armstrong, who has committed to play at the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania. “Also, huge kudos to my back row, because when they give me good passes, which they do all the time, I can put it wherever I want.”
The Wildcats (23-3, 6-0 Big Eight) won their 17th consecutive match and took over sole possession of first place in the conference dual season.
“We knew they were going to be good,” Armstrong said. “We have been anticipating this game this whole season and we just came into it knowing it would be a hard match. But we were not worried. We were excited and ready for a good game.”
Jillian Bauer, in her first season as Verona’s coach after directing the Stoughton program last year, said she expected a back-and-forth match against Sun Prairie, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
“I knew it would be a battle,” said Bauer, who played volleyball at Verona and UW-Green Bay. “We have a pretty spread-out offense, where we have some options, and that we used to our advantage tonight. Going into the match, we planned to focus on our side and do that.”
Senior K.J. McNabb, a Loyola of Chicago commit, led Sun Prairie (26-4, 5-1) with 11 kills. Minnesota-Duluth recruit Payton Addink, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, added seven kills and senior middle blocker Kirsten Anderson had three blocks for the Cardinals.
“(The Wildcats) played lock-down defense and they dictated the pace of the game,” Sun Prairie coach T.J. Rantala said. “So, that’s what it was. When you are in system all the time you can do that. We weren’t in system, we didn’t pass well and they played better defense than us. … We served like 88 percent, but we missed serves at key times.”
The Wildcats started fast in controlling the first two sets, before the Cardinals rallied to take the third set. Verona scored five consecutive points and opened a 12-6 lead in the fourth set. McIntosh’s kill gave Verona a 15-7 lead, Touchett’s kill made it 19-12 and Kelley’s kill in the middle ended the match.
“I told them going into it that it would probably go four or five – that it’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Bauer said. “And if it ends in three, that’s great, but we needed to take care of our side of the court.”
Sun Prairie has won outright or shared the past three conference dual titles. Verona, Sun Prairie and Middleton shared the title in 2017 and Verona last won it outright in 2015.
Verona 25 25 21 25
Sun Prairie 18 14 25 18
Verona (leaders): Kills – Bobb 14; Assists – Armstrong 35; Service aces – Karnosky 3, Bobb 3; Digs – Hust 19; Blocks – Kelley 5.
Sun Prairie: Kills – McNabb 11; Assists – Halbleib 19; Service aces – Winter 2; Digs – McNabb 9, Addink 9; Blocks – Anderson 3.