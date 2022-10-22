Trio of Division 1 recruits power Middleton girls to volleyball regional title

MIDDLETON — The Middleton girls volleyball team came oh, so close to reaching the WIAA state tournament a year ago.

That five-set loss to Holmen in a sectional final has fueled the Cardinals to take it one step further this season.

Middleton’s postseason run this season has started in strong fashion.

The second-seeded Cardinals claimed a WIAA Division 1 regional title Saturday night, sweeping seventh-seeded Monona Grove 25-15, 25-16, 25-9.

“This year, we definitely have something to prove and that has definitely fueled us every game — to take nothing for granted,” Middleton senior middle blocker Sierra Pertzborn said.

Senior outside hitter Jordan LaScala, who’s committed to UW-Milwaukee, and Pertzborn, a University of Toledo commit, led the Cardinals (26-2) with 10 and nine kills, respectively.

“This was one of my better games for hitting,” Pertzborn said. “I was finding the holes.”

The Cardinals’ middle blockers — Pertzborn and senior Amelia Frautschi — were particularly effective against the Silver Eagles (22-17).

“One asset we have is we have giant middles,” said Middleton coach Maddie Vogel, whose team won the Big Eight Conference regular-season and tournament titles this season. “We have some really tall kids. We like to establish our middles as early as possible. That opens things up for our outsides and right-sides.”

The 6-foot-2 Frautschi, who had seven kills, had a match-high six blocks, and the 6-3 Pertzborn added three blocks.

“A middle is usually a pretty tough position to shut down,” Pertzborn said. “Not many teams can run a fast tempo with a middle. I think our ability to be able to run a fast tempo definitely helps with our success as a team.”

Pertzborn had a kill, then followed with a block to give Middleton a 14-9 lead in the second set to help the Cardinals pull away.

Middleton senior setter Evin Jordee, who’s committed to St. Peter’s University in New Jersey for volleyball, had 31 assists directing the attack.

Jordee and senior libero Eliana Ross both totaled three service aces. LaScala had a match-high 13 digs; Ross added 12.

The Silver Eagles’ attack was led by senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau and junior outside hitter Abbey India with five kills apiece.

“We just tried to find their weaknesses,” Monona Grove coach Amy Hillery said. “And we just played our game. … Obviously they have some tall people against a shorter team. But I think we did a great job. We fought hard until the end. Our overall record was the best we’ve had in a handful of years. That in itself is already an accomplishment.”

Vogel was pleased with how Middleton started the match.

“We’ve been talking a lot about not starting slow in the beginning of every single match,” Vogel said. “Every now and then, we will put ourselves in a little bit of a rut as far as serve-receive goes and it’s taking a little while to get into a rhythm. So that was a main focus for us tonight — to not put ourselves in a hole at the beginning, which I’d say we definitely accomplished tonight.”

Middleton advances to the sectional semifinal round, which will be a doubleheader Thursday night at Madison Memorial.

Middleton will play third-seeded Holmen (the team that knocked it out of last year’s playoffs). Holmen outlasted sixth-seeded DeForest in five sets Saturday night.

The other sectional semifinal will have top-seeded Waunakee playing fourth-seeded Verona.