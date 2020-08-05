You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sun Prairie's Maggie Allaman commits to the University of St. Thomas for women's volleyball
0 comments

Sun Prairie's Maggie Allaman commits to the University of St. Thomas for women's volleyball

{{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie senior-to-be Maggie Allaman has orally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to play women’s volleyball, Sun Prairie volleyball announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Allaman, a middle hitter, was an honorable-mention all-conference selection on the Big Eight Conference girls volleyball team in 2019.

Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall. Sun Prairie dropped a 3-1 decision to eventual state champion Hartland Arrowhead in a state quarterfinal.

The University of St. Thomas has been given approval to move from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division I for most of its sports.

Sun Prairie volleyball tweeted: “Congratulations to senior@AllamanMaggie on her commitment to the University of St Thomas!!! We’re so proud of you & excited to watch you play in college!!”

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics