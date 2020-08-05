Sun Prairie's Maggie Allaman commits to the University of St. Thomas for women's volleyball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie senior-to-be Maggie Allaman has orally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to play women’s volleyball, Sun Prairie volleyball announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Allaman, a middle hitter, was an honorable-mention all-conference selection on the Big Eight Conference girls volleyball team in 2019.

Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall. Sun Prairie dropped a 3-1 decision to eventual state champion Hartland Arrowhead in a state quarterfinal.

The University of St. Thomas has been given approval to move from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division I for most of its sports.

Sun Prairie volleyball tweeted: “Congratulations to senior@AllamanMaggie on her commitment to the University of St Thomas!!! We’re so proud of you & excited to watch you play in college!!”

