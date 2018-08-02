Sun Prairie junior Karlie McNabb has orally committed to Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois, for women’s volleyball, according to a tweet by Capital Volleyball Academy.
McNabb is an outside hitter. As a sophomore for the Sun Prairie girls volleyball team, she was a second-team selection on the all-conference volleyball team in the Big Eight last year.
Former University of Wisconsin volleyball player Amanda Berkley is Loyola’s coach.
Milton makes changes to girls golf staff
Former Milton golfers Ashton Stair and Brady Farnsworth will be co-coaches this season for the Red Hawks’ girls golf team, Milton athletic director Brian Hammil said.
Kirk Wieland has taken a year’s leave from serving as coach due to work time commitments, Hammil said.
Jan Stoffel also will be on the coaching staff, Hammil said.