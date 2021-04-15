Sun Prairie, McFarland girls volleyball teams bow out in Division 1 state semifinals

WALES — The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team had difficulty finding tranquility Thursday during its WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinal.

Manitowoc junior outside hitter Mary Satori appeared in her comfort zone throughout.

The 5-foot-10 Satori had a match-high 22 kills, hit .450 and provided 14 digs in leading second-seeded and fifth-ranked Manitowoc to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 victory over third-seeded and 10th-ranked Sun Prairie during the alternate fall season in the spring state tournament at Kettle Moraine High School.

Manitowoc (16-1) advanced to the Division 1 championship match against top-seeded and top-ranked Appleton North at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kaukauna High School. Appleton North defeated fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked McFarland 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 in the second semifinal.

“Our bodies definitely weren’t calm,” said senior outside hitter Payton Addink, who led Sun Prairie (10-4) with 11 kills. “We were still moving when we were passing the ball and that got us out of system. Mary was in system every time. … She definitely played crazy good.”

The 6-1 Addink, a Minnesota-Duluth commit, is friends with Satori, another Minnesota-Duluth recruit, and eager to have her as a future college teammate.