Sun Prairie girls volleyball enters new era after coach T.J. Rantala's resignation
When WIAA girls volleyball teams begin practice Monday, a longtime coach for one of the area’s top programs won’t be leading the drills.

Sun Prairie will have a new staff following the resignation of coach T.J. Rantala.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Rantala, who confirmed to the State Journal that she had resigned, stepped down after the Cardinals’ season in which they advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in April at Kettle Moraine High School during the alternate fall season in the spring state tournament.

Bryttany Dove and Alivia Holman are listed as co-head coaches for Sun Prairie for the 2021-22 school year, according to Sun Prairie’s athletics web site and the WIAA’s coaching list for Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee was out of the office and couldn’t be immediately reached for further information.

Sun Prairie, a perennial Big Eight Conference power under Rantala’s direction, qualified for the WIAA state tournament in Division 1 in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and the 2021 alternate season.

In the alternate fall season in the spring state tournament, second-seeded and fifth-ranked Manitowoc defeated third-seeded and 10th-ranked Sun Prairie 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 in the semifinal.

“We did some really good things,” Rantala said after that match. “Our mojo wasn’t there tonight. It was just a little off. We were never able to put a complete game together. We had moments of brilliance.”

