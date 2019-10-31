VERONA — Sun Prairie girls volleyball coach T.J. Rantala laid out the options for her team when the postseason schedule was announced and the WIAA Division 1 sectional final was set for the school’s home court.
“As we talked, I said, `You are either playing in it or you’re working the concession stand, so you decide where you want to be. Do you want to be in the gym or in the cafeteria?’’’ Rantala said. “They knew they needed to come out and really play strong; Verona is a heck of a team.”
The Cardinals demonstrated Thursday night they weren’t interested in handing out slices of pizza this Saturday.
Senior Karlie “K.J.” McNabb had a match-high 13 kills, senior Kirsten Anderson had four consecutive service aces in the fourth set and third-seeded Sun Prairie defeated second-seeded Verona 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-7 in a sectional semifinal.
Sun Prairie (40-7) will host Waunakee (41-7) in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Sun Prairie dropped a regular-season match to Big Eight Conference dual champion Verona (36-6) before topping the Wildcats in the conference tournament title match.
“That loss, it stung,” said McNabb, the Big Eight Player of the Year. “But we used that sting to take it to this game because we never wanted to feel that again. We played our hearts out. It was really exciting.”
Said Rantala: “It’s always hard to play a team this many times. You know each other so well, so it’s tough. I couldn’t be more proud of our mental toughness tonight. That third set just didn’t go our way. We talked about, `We have to play to win — not play to not lose.’’’
After losing the first two sets, Verona jumped out to a 9-4 third-set lead behind the serving of senior Amelia Hust (six aces in the match) and hitting of senior middle hitter Maddy Kelley.
“We passed the ball (in the third set),” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “I wouldn’t say they served as aggressively as they did at the conference tournament, but we just struggled to be in system. In that third set, we were able to get in system and were able to put some balls away.”
The Cardinals, receiving honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings, raced to a 15-2 lead in the fourth set, aided by Anderson’s four consecutive aces.
“I kind of pulled the team in (after the third set) and said, `We kind of took a mental break there and we can’t do that. They are a strong team and they are going to come back. We just have to take the momentum in these sets,’’’ said McNabb, a Loyola (Illinois) commit.
Waunakee 3, DeForest 1
In the first semifinal, top-seeded Waunakee rallied for a 17-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21 victory against fourth-seeded DeForest.
“That was a great battle. … They gave us everything we could handle,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said.
The Warriors, ranked 10th in Division 1, rallied from a 13-5 deficit in the third set, tying the match at 14.
“That is not a good deficit that you want to be pulling from,” Denkert said. “We kept saying, `Stay aggressive, just keep staying aggressive.’ We were just trying to find our opportunities to get points. I just felt we were never in a good rhythm.”
During that comeback, tough serving by junior Jordyn Grigg (four aces in the match) helped Badger North Conference dual and tournament champion Waunakee pull within 14-11.
“That was a huge spark,” Denkert said about Grigg’s serving. “I think that knocked them out of system, and gave us some good, easy balls we could transition.”
After the match was tied 25-25, Waunakee senior outside hitter Milla Malik, who had a match-high 20 kills, had consecutive kills to end the third set. Malik, a University of Buffalo commit, also finished the match with a kill. Chloe Larsen, a 6-foot junior, had five blocks for the Warriors.
The Norskies (31-15) used tough serving — led by senior outside hitter Sydney Hoffman (five aces overall) — to keep the Warriors out of system, particularly in the first set.
“We said, `If we’re going down, we’re going down swinging,’’’ DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “We said that we cannot let them be in system. Milla will destroy us if they stay in system.’’
DeForest junior Natalie Compe had a team-high eight kills, while Hoffman and senior middle hitter Kaycee Meiners each added seven kills. Senior libero Emily BonoAnno and Compe totaled 24 and 22 digs, respectively.
“It’s literally a shame that somebody had to lose that game,” Schumann said. “Both teams played fantastic.”
Sun Prairie 25 25 19 25
Verona 23 21 25 7
SUN PRAIRIE (leaders): Kills — McNabb 13. Assists — Halbleib 31. Service aces — Anderson 4. Digs — Mickelson 13. Blocks — Anderson, Halbleib, Allaman 3.
VERONA: Kills — Touchett 8. Assists — Armstrong 23. Service aces — Hust 6. Digs — McIntosh 10. Blocks — Kelley 4.
DeForest 25 20 25 21
Waunakee 17 25 27 25
DEFOREST (leaders): Kills — Compe 8. Assists — Doucette 14. Service aces — Hoffman 5. Digs — BonoAnno 24. Blocks — Burke 4, Meiners 3.
WAUNAKEE: Kills — Malik 20. Assists — S. Miller 19. Service aces — Grigg 4. Digs — Meinholz 20. Blocks — Larsen 5.