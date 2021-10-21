Summer Grigg, Ally Saleh pace Waunakee's playoff-opening victory

WAUNAKEE — On the track, Waunakee’s Summer Grigg is a powerful sprinter, whether covering 100, 200 or 400 meters.
On the volleyball court, the 5-foot-8 sophomore also demonstrates a lot of power when she swings — using her right arm to blast shots as an outside hitter for the Warriors' girls volleyball team.
Grigg and junior outside hitter Ally Saleh led third-seeded Waunakee with eight kills apiece during a 25-11, 25-13, 25-12 victory over 14th-seeded Madison East in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday night.
“We have come together,” Grigg said. “This has been one of the best years, I feel like. We have just connected on a different level. We all support each other. We are all together. When we play as one, we do so well with communication. It’s been really fun playing with these girls.”
Grigg had five of her kills in the first set when the Warriors (32-14) set the tone for the match, which wound up seeing the rosters of each team used liberally.
“She’s 5-8, but springs for days,” Waunakee coach Anne Denkert said. “We clocked her at 33 (inches) on vertical. And she’s smart. … She has the whole picture. It’s not even just that. Her defensive serve-receive passing is the best on the team.”
Warriors senior libero Evelyn Seignarack totaled four of her six aces in the first set.
“(Seignarack) played well today,” Denkert said. “She served well, which has been one of our challenges throughout the season. She stepped up and she needs to. This is the time. We don’t want this show to end.”
Waunakee, the Badger East Conference dual season winner and league tournament champion, advanced to Saturday’s regional final against sixth-seeded Madison Memorial.
“This season has been pretty good for my overall skills because I’ve been able to play all the way around (as a six-rotation player),” said Grigg, who’s in her first year on varsity in volleyball. “I definitely feel track has helped with my approaching, my jumping and my vertical.”
While Grigg said volleyball is her primary sport, her hops will come in handy when she plans to try the high jump in track and field in the spring.
Saleh, who added 2½ blocks, is the daughter of former University of Wisconsin football standout Tarek Saleh. Her twin, Kyla, won the WIAA Division 1 girls high jump championship with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches, last June in La Crosse.
Seignarack also had 11 digs Thursday, while senior setter Allie Mack finished with 15 assists.
Madison East coach Franco Marcos, the longtime Middleton girls volleyball coach in his first season as the Purgolders’ coach, said his team lacked experience after the Madison public schools didn’t play in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he said, “I liked the way we competed.”
Senior setter Nancy Entenmann led the Purgolders with nine assists and six digs. Senior middle blocker Whitman Bottari and senior right-side hitter Alexa Sather-Goldman topped East (1-30) with three kills apiece. Junior middle blocker Yani Thoronka added two blocks.
The Purgolders were without senior libero Eden Patterson, sidelined by injury, Marcos said.
Denkert said she believes Waunakee’s sectional — which includes Holmen, Middleton, Verona and DeForest — is wide open. The Warriors had no returning starters entering the season, after nine seniors departed from last school year’s team, she said.
“All of these kids are basically fresh out on the court, but because of that, I think we’ve made massive improvements from the beginning, which it shows,” Denkert said. “We are there. We are making it. We are peaking at the right time.”
