State girls volleyball rankings: Fort Atkinson comes in at No. 7 in latest state coaches' poll

The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team tops the list of area teams included in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s final fall-in-the-spring state rankings of the regular season.

The WIAA postseason begins Saturday with regional semifinals and finals across the state, leading up to sectionals on Tuesday, state semifinals on Thursday, April 15, and state finals at Kaukauna on Saturday, April 17.

Fort Atkinson (7-1 when the poll was released) was ranked seventh in Division 1, followed in order by No. 8 McFarland (9-2), No. 9 Verona (6-1) and No. 10 Sun Prairie (6-3). However, COVID-19 protocols have forced Verona to shut its program down for the rest of the season.

DeForest (6-2), Waunakee (7-2) and Edgerton (10-4) earned honorable mention in Division 1, the largest of two spring divisions. From the region, Whitewater (9-0) was ranked No. 6 in Division 1.

Appleton North (9-0) and Oshkosh West (8-1) topped the Division 1 rankings, and Laconia (9-0) and Brodhead (8-3) were the top two teams in the Division 2 rankings.