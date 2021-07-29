 Skip to main content
Sauk Prairie's Alia Schlimgen makes college decision for volleyball
Sauk Prairie's Alia Schlimgen makes college decision for volleyball

Sauk Prairie’s Alia Schlimgen, who will be a senior in the fall, has committed to South Dakota State University and plans to compete in women’s volleyball, according to Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen.

South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, is an NCAA Division I program.

Alia Schlimgen, who has played the libero position, committed last Friday. Amy Schlimgen is Alia's mother. 

In addition, Olivia Paukner, a middle hitter, recently committed to UW-Stevens Point for volleyball, according to Amy Schlimgen. 

Previously, outside hitter Aida Shadewald committed to NCAA Division I Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

“All three girls will be seniors in the fall and significantly contributed to our run to state in the fall in (WIAA) Division 1,” Amy Schlimgen wrote in an email.

Sauk Prairie normally has played in Division 2. 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

