Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald commits to Wright State for volleyball
Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald commits to Wright State for volleyball

Sauk Prairie junior Aida Shadewald recently orally committed to Wright State University and plans to compete in women’s volleyball, according to Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach Amy Schlimgen.

Wright State, in Dayton, Ohio, is an NCAA Division I program and plays in the Horizon League.

Shadewald, an outside hitter, was named a first-team All-State player in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association last fall.

The 6-foot Shadewald totaled 409 kills and 354 digs in the season. 

Sauk Prairie was moved up and played in WIAA Division 1 last fall. 

The Eagles overcame a COVID-19 quarantine that affected several coaches and players and reached the Division 1 state semifinals, falling to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton. Sauk Prairie defeated Watertown, Oconomowoc, Hartland Arrowhead, Slinger and Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran in postseason.

Shadewald 

She tweeted: "so excited to finally announce my commitment to Wright State University!! thank you to everyone who has helped me get here!! go raiders!!"

