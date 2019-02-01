Amy Schlimgen was named Sauk Prairie girls volleyball coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Friday.
Schlimgen has been the volleyball coach at Wisconsin Heights for the past 24 years, compiling a 618-231 record, which includes 15 conference titles, 17 regional championships, four state trips and one state championship, according to information provided by Boyer. Wisconsin Heights advanced to the WIAA state tournament in 2001, 2004, 2008 and 2010, winning the Division 3 state championship in 2008.
Schlimgen also coached girls basketball earlier in her tenure at Wisconsin Heights.
Schlimgen was instrumental in bringing Sauk Prairie into fifth to eighth grade medal league volleyball in 2014. She lives in the Sauk Prairie community and expressed excitement about coaching in the community where she lives, Boyer said.
“To add someone with her experience, knowledge, drive and passion for the sport of volleyball is exciting for the future of Sauk Prairie volleyball,” Boyer said. “Most importantly, her desire to develop our student-athletes, bring joy to the game and empower her players to be successful on and off the court is something we are excited about. We are pleased to have Amy lead our volleyball program and are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under her leadership.”
Eleanor Engelby was the girls volleyball coach at Sauk Prairie, before resigning.